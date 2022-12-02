DBR: Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Started Off With a Sweep!

Baylor’s #4 seed volleyball team rolled by Stephen F. Austin’s last night in dominant fashion. Elise McGhee led the charge with 13 kills. They play again tonight at 7 p.m. against Rice at home. Be there!

We've got a good one on tap tomorrow night



See you at the Ferrell: https://t.co/a8ZlE3vyns#SicEm pic.twitter.com/7DWEGe3gO8 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 2, 2022

Football Parts Ways With Roberts and Wheat

As of yesterday, DC Ron Roberts and Safties/Special Teams Coach Ronnie Wheat are no long apart of the Baylor coaching staff. Drop some replacement suggestions down below in the comments!

Report: Baylor DC Ron Roberts and Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat OUT https://t.co/03aeaZp3Lg pic.twitter.com/4sPM7yw6Hw — ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 1, 2022

It’s That Time

Baylor kicks off the holiday season with the Christmas on Fifth. If you didn't make it, you missed out big time. Singing, animals, and even snow!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!! #BaylorChristmas on 5th is HERE!



Everything happening on campus tonight: https://t.co/mqYu2Rsaca pic.twitter.com/YVsKFPJcLP — Baylor University (@Baylor) December 1, 2022

Brave the Cold With Some Baylor Gear

Baseball Season Tickets Ready Now!

Is it baseball season yet? ⌚️



⚾️ Get ready for some fun at Baylor Ballpark: https://t.co/FHhTLOizYe#SicEm pic.twitter.com/mfodJeqQo5 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 1, 2022

November Recap “Through the Lens”

Check out this awesome clip covering all the amazing pictures Baylor captured last month.

Bears Plan to Bounce Back Against Gonzaga

Baylor faces off against Gonzaga in the Sanford Pentagon at 7. A win would be big following our showing against Marquette.

For the first time since Baylor beat Gonzaga in the 2021 national championship game, they’ll renew their rivalry a long way from any college basketball mecca. https://t.co/sbFShJoTNX — WacoTrib Sports Dept (@WacoTribSports) December 2, 2022

Big day for Baylor athletics. Pick your poison tonight at 7! Sic ‘em.