DBR: Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Started Off With a Sweep!
Baylor’s #4 seed volleyball team rolled by Stephen F. Austin’s last night in dominant fashion. Elise McGhee led the charge with 13 kills. They play again tonight at 7 p.m. against Rice at home. Be there!
How sweep it is to win R1#SicEm | @NCAAVolleyball pic.twitter.com/vX0xynSu05— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 2, 2022
We've got a good one on tap tomorrow night— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 2, 2022
See you at the Ferrell: https://t.co/a8ZlE3vyns#SicEm pic.twitter.com/7DWEGe3gO8
Football Parts Ways With Roberts and Wheat
As of yesterday, DC Ron Roberts and Safties/Special Teams Coach Ronnie Wheat are no long apart of the Baylor coaching staff. Drop some replacement suggestions down below in the comments!
Report: Baylor DC Ron Roberts and Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat OUT https://t.co/03aeaZp3Lg pic.twitter.com/4sPM7yw6Hw— ODB (@OurDailyBears) December 1, 2022
It’s That Time
Baylor kicks off the holiday season with the Christmas on Fifth. If you didn't make it, you missed out big time. Singing, animals, and even snow!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!! #BaylorChristmas on 5th is HERE!— Baylor University (@Baylor) December 1, 2022
Everything happening on campus tonight: https://t.co/mqYu2Rsaca pic.twitter.com/YVsKFPJcLP
Brave the Cold With Some Baylor Gear
Happy December! ❄️— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 1, 2022
Cover yourself from head-to-toe in holiday wishes: https://t.co/14aIh5jhxA#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CulVJmRz8G
Baseball Season Tickets Ready Now!
Is it baseball season yet? ⌚️— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 1, 2022
⚾️ Get ready for some fun at Baylor Ballpark: https://t.co/FHhTLOizYe#SicEm pic.twitter.com/mfodJeqQo5
November Recap “Through the Lens”
Check out this awesome clip covering all the amazing pictures Baylor captured last month.
Through the Lens: Best November Flicks— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) December 1, 2022
Presented by @eyedrgreen1 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kX3xiOWMsR
Bears Plan to Bounce Back Against Gonzaga
Baylor faces off against Gonzaga in the Sanford Pentagon at 7. A win would be big following our showing against Marquette.
For the first time since Baylor beat Gonzaga in the 2021 national championship game, they’ll renew their rivalry a long way from any college basketball mecca. https://t.co/sbFShJoTNX— WacoTrib Sports Dept (@WacoTribSports) December 2, 2022
Big day for Baylor athletics. Pick your poison tonight at 7! Sic ‘em.
