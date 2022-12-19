Fort Worth Primer - Things To Do When In Town For The Armed Forces Bowl

Ok, so this coming week we aren’t going to be in New Orleans. We’re not going to be in San Antonio. We’re not even going to be in Memphis or Houston. But, we are going to be in a city that while familiar to many of us, offers a lot of fun and unique venues. If you’re going to the game and come in for a few days here are some suggestions of things to do. I’ll break it down by dining, music/dance, and things to see and do with the family or friends.

Take note and appropriately bundle up for when you get out and about.

(click on the venues name links to go to the websites)

Drink

Locust Cider - Excellent tap room or get a flight. Relaxing atmosphere with board games, arts & crafts, and retro video games. Family friendly as they have apple juice on tap for kids.

Martin House Brewing Company - Fun tap room with a unique selection. At least give the Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer a taste. Currently they aren’t offering brewery tours, but that’s not really why you go...right?

Whiskey Ranch - Book a tour or go to hang out and taste. Either way it will be a good time.

Silver Star Spirits - Vodka and Whiskey and Bourbon oh my! You can book a tour, get your tasting on, or both.

Eat

Rodeo Goat - Best burger in Fort Worth (supposedly, but very good for sure). Craft beer and spirits to wash it down.

Reata - Legendary. It’s a bit pricey, but worth it. Offering brunch, lunch, and dinner dining. Recommend making reservations.

The Social House - Excellent bar and grille with plenty of TV’s for viewing games.

Mash’d - Comfortable ambiance and fantastic food. Easy going and fun place to hang out.

Grace - Modern American Classics...very good. Reservations recommended.

Enchiladas Ole’ - This isn’t just your obligatory Tex-Mex place. It’s really good and has family friendly pricing. The brisket enchiladas are yummy!

Railhead Smokehouse BBQ - This is your obligatory Texas BBQ, which is a good thing. You won’t regret diving into their sliced beef, chicken, sausage, ribs, and sides.

Buffalo Bros - Pizza, wings, and subs and right by TCU campus.

Nightlife - Music and Dancing (cowboy boots aren’t required)

Billy Bob’s Texas - Legendary Texas venue. Listen to live music, dance, ride the bull (mechanical), and have fun.

Scat Jazz Lounge - Looking for something different than country, this is a fantastic music venue.

Magnolia Motor Lounge - fun music venue, food is tasty, and a good time.

White Elephant Saloon - don’t want to miss out on experiencing this place. Oh, and the saloon is allegedly haunted.

See & Do (adult and kid friendly)

Fort Worth Stockyards - You could spend your entire time at the Stockyards. It has it all.

Plenty of great restaurants for everyones

See the Longhorn cattle drive (twice daily)

Ice Skate at the Stockyards Rodeo Rink

And much more

Kimball Art Museum - Spend an entire afternoon at this world class museum, you won’t regret it.

Fort Worth Zoo - Another world class venue in Fort Worth. The zoo is also lit up for Christmas.

Forest Park Miniature Railroad Train - While visiting the zoo, you have to take the 5 mile trip on the miniature railroad.

Fort Worth Best Christmas Lights Neighborhoods - for the kid in all of us.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, just a soup starter. Feel free to post other suggestions below. Enjoy Fort Worth and the Armed Forces Bow. Sic’ Air Force!

