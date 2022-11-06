 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OU Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT

Fun recap of the OU game in Gifs.

By BearNTex
/ new

No other way to put it, but this was a huge win in Norman. Why?

  1. The victory got us to 6 wins making us bowl eligible.
  2. Not only keeps us in the Big 12 Championship race, but puts us in the drivers seat. Win out and we’re in.

It was a wild shootout, but at the end of the day our Bears proved to be tougher and better in a very hostile road environment (playing in front of a sold out 80,000+ rabid fans) and brought home the W.

Tweeting With BNT

Sqwirl getting love from ESPN College Football

Time to update the stat...lol

OU may have dogs, but unfortunately for them we have Bears lol

OU Twitter Salt

Subtle tp reference comparing OU D Line to poo lol

Glad more didn’t get to witness the loss salt

Oklahoma college football status in general salt

Some of BNT’s Tweets

A Taste of ESPN+ Horrible Broadcasting

BNT having a little post game fun

Game In Gifs

The OU D trying to catch Sqwirl

The OU D getting run over by Qualan Jones

Dillion Doyle having 15 tackles and an INT on D, while moving the chains on O with a 1 yrd gain on 4th down

Watching Sqwirl opt to forgo gaining over 200 yds and a TD by doing this at the end of the game to ice it

showed he’s very

Post your thoughts on the game in gifs below and Sic KSU!

xoxo,

BNT

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...