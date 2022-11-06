OU Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT

No other way to put it, but this was a huge win in Norman. Why?
- The victory got us to 6 wins making us bowl eligible.
- Not only keeps us in the Big 12 Championship race, but puts us in the drivers seat. Win out and we’re in.
It was a wild shootout, but at the end of the day our Bears proved to be tougher and better in a very hostile road environment (playing in front of a sold out 80,000+ rabid fans) and brought home the W.
BNT's Morning After Thoughts :— BNT (@BearNTex) November 6, 2022
1. Reese hit by flu bug? Sqwirl says "I got this"
2. Great game plan on O, ran all over OU
3. Doyle is a warrior, 15 tackles and 1 carry on 4th to get 1st down
4. Bowl eligible...again
5. Tied for 2nd in Big 12, repeating is in our hands#SicKSU
Tweeting With BNT
Sqwirl getting love from ESPN College Football
Craig Williams showed out in Baylor's win over Oklahoma @_Sqwirl | @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/xsViegGlO3— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2022
Time to update the stat...lol
OU has won 11 of its last 12 home games and 29 of its last 31.— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 3, 2022
More notes and nuggets in this week's Game Primer vs. Baylor
https://t.co/96qNYa9ptK | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/p5HfuQi4fq
OU may have dogs, but unfortunately for them we have Bears lol
We about to have some dawgs on this Defense. #Boomer #sooner #CHO23N #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ueScRhlnne— OU vs Who ever tf we playing! (@Xmarksdaspot25) July 31, 2022
OU Twitter Salt
Subtle tp reference comparing OU D Line to poo lol
3 INTs from Gabriel (dont care if they were all tipped) and a defensive line that that is soft as Charmin, the reasons they lost today#Sooner— Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) November 5, 2022
Glad more didn’t get to witness the loss salt
The only consolation for that #Sooner loss is that more people didn't have to witness that @ESPNPlus broadcast. Oof. Glad I didn't have to pay for that garbage.— Deacon Blues Jr (@DeaconBluesJr1) November 5, 2022
Oklahoma college football status in general salt
College football in the state of Oklahoma as we speak!!! #TulsaFootball #OklahomaFootball #OklahomaStateFootball pic.twitter.com/b0QRswxnew— Justin McCord (@Justin_McCord88) November 6, 2022
Some of BNT’s Tweets
A Taste of ESPN+ Horrible Broadcasting
Truth and lol https://t.co/f56TReiXn6— BNT (@BearNTex) November 5, 2022
Most definitely should have run it to the left, wouldn't even have to cross the line of scrimmage to get a first down. lol https://t.co/Tz2k1hJmQS— BNT (@BearNTex) November 5, 2022
BNT having a little post game fun
End of the game view from Norman. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/9iTgsvcvhl— BNT (@BearNTex) November 5, 2022
BNT's Pondering :— BNT (@BearNTex) November 5, 2022
Today KU became bowl eligible and OU didn't.
Game In Gifs
The OU D trying to catch Sqwirl
The OU D getting run over by Qualan Jones
Dillion Doyle having 15 tackles and an INT on D, while moving the chains on O with a 1 yrd gain on 4th down
Watching Sqwirl opt to forgo gaining over 200 yds and a TD by doing this at the end of the game to ice it
showed he’s very
Post your thoughts on the game in gifs below and Sic KSU!
xoxo,
BNT
