OU Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT

No other way to put it, but this was a huge win in Norman. Why?

The victory got us to 6 wins making us bowl eligible. Not only keeps us in the Big 12 Championship race, but puts us in the drivers seat. Win out and we’re in.

It was a wild shootout, but at the end of the day our Bears proved to be tougher and better in a very hostile road environment (playing in front of a sold out 80,000+ rabid fans) and brought home the W.

BNT's Morning After Thoughts :

1. Reese hit by flu bug? Sqwirl says "I got this"

2. Great game plan on O, ran all over OU

3. Doyle is a warrior, 15 tackles and 1 carry on 4th to get 1st down

4. Bowl eligible...again

5. Tied for 2nd in Big 12, repeating is in our hands#SicKSU — BNT (@BearNTex) November 6, 2022

Tweeting With BNT

Sqwirl getting love from ESPN College Football

Craig Williams showed out in Baylor's win over Oklahoma @_Sqwirl | @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/xsViegGlO3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2022

Time to update the stat...lol

OU has won 11 of its last 12 home games and 29 of its last 31.



More notes and nuggets in this week's Game Primer vs. Baylor



https://t.co/96qNYa9ptK | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/p5HfuQi4fq — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 3, 2022

OU may have dogs, but unfortunately for them we have Bears lol

OU Twitter Salt

Subtle tp reference comparing OU D Line to poo lol

3 INTs from Gabriel (dont care if they were all tipped) and a defensive line that that is soft as Charmin, the reasons they lost today#Sooner — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) November 5, 2022

Glad more didn’t get to witness the loss salt

The only consolation for that #Sooner loss is that more people didn't have to witness that @ESPNPlus broadcast. Oof. Glad I didn't have to pay for that garbage. — Deacon Blues Jr (@DeaconBluesJr1) November 5, 2022

Oklahoma college football status in general salt

Some of BNT’s Tweets

A Taste of ESPN+ Horrible Broadcasting

Most definitely should have run it to the left, wouldn't even have to cross the line of scrimmage to get a first down. lol https://t.co/Tz2k1hJmQS — BNT (@BearNTex) November 5, 2022

BNT having a little post game fun

BNT's Pondering :

Today KU became bowl eligible and OU didn't. — BNT (@BearNTex) November 5, 2022

Game In Gifs

The OU D trying to catch Sqwirl

The OU D getting run over by Qualan Jones

Dillion Doyle having 15 tackles and an INT on D, while moving the chains on O with a 1 yrd gain on 4th down

Watching Sqwirl opt to forgo gaining over 200 yds and a TD by doing this at the end of the game to ice it

showed he’s very

Post your thoughts on the game in gifs below and Sic KSU!

