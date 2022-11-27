Filed under: ODB Mailbag - Let’s Talk Basketball (Football too) Edition: Questions Needed All Baylor sports related questions welcome. By BearNTex@BearNTex Nov 27, 2022, 8:10am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ODB Mailbag - Let’s Talk Basketball (Football too) Edition: Questions Needed Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Post your questions below and I’ll drop the answers article on Thursday. Sic’ em! xoxo, BNT More From Our Daily Bears Instant Reaction: Baylor @ Texas Baylor vs. Texas — Black Friday Game Thread University of Texas Statistical Preview DBR: Thanksgiving Edition! No. 7 Baylor Separates in Second Half for 89-60 Win over McNeese State Big 12 Week Thirteen Football Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...