TCU Game In Gifs and Tailgating/Tweeting With BNT

UGH! I hate it when we don’t win, but it stings a bit more when it’s against a team like TCU. Let me be clear up front that I’m not going to bash anyone on the team in this article. Bottom line is we not only should have won, but comfortably. Overall the players were locked in, focused and played with energy.
Tweeting With BNT
Perspective
BNT's Morning After Thoughts :— BNT (@BearNTex) November 20, 2022
1. As a FB fan what an great game
2. As a BU fan what a gut punch
3. Definitely a winnable game
4. We could easily be 10-1 or 9-2 right now, it's true
5. Folks we can beat UT, just don't beat ourselves
6. Last week birthed Hypno Bear#SicUT pic.twitter.com/PGTNMPv9He
Retirement
BNT’s Morning After Hot Take:— BNT (@BearNTex) November 20, 2022
With the frogs returning the favor yesterday and kicking the last second FG to win, it’s time to retire 61-58.
Greater Than
Perspective. This is what sets Baylor apart. https://t.co/IZjhXL9krj— BNT (@BearNTex) November 20, 2022
Nail Biter
TCU and Baylor fans right now: pic.twitter.com/nskciS137J— Brian Y (@byysports) November 19, 2022
Cursed
I have now seen just about any type of Baylor team face just about any type of TCU team and yet the same side always freaking wins.— Cameron Stuart (@realcamstuart) November 20, 2022
I can only come to one conclusion: we’re cursed.https://t.co/WhkeEXYZEC
Tailgating With BNT
Loved meeting the group at the Flying ES Tailgate Boo, Z, G&D! They were have a 21st Birthday Party for Katie on my right. Happy Birthday again, Katie!
Speaking of party, I gotta say Mason, Crane, Zach, Cole, Alex, and Jake tailgate know how to throw one. Enjoyed meeting and hanging out with them a bit.
Game In Gifs
How you were feeling about our chances going into the game after last week
But then you watch our beautiful first drive resulting in a score it made you a little more confident
Watching the refs gift TCU a TD by calling PI on this play were the player is clearly 5 yrds out of bounds when he catches the ball (wasn’t PI even if he had not been OB),
Tell me your conference needs you to win without telling me your conference needs you to win. #Baylor #TCU— Aaron Jones (@A_Jones2) November 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/hPNW1f3ecR
You were
Even the TCU guys sitting close to me (don’t get me started on seating) admitted it wasn’t a penalty, but said they were still glad it was called...so you politely responded
but inside you felt like responding
Expecting to get either a TD or FG to end the half only to watch Shapen throw an INT in the end zone taking points off the board
Looking at the Halftime stats and seeing that we are dominating TCU, yet tied 14-14
Baylor taking an 8 point lead into the 4th Q gave you some hope
Only to see TCU draw within 2 points with 2 minutes left and then getting the ball back with 1:34 left creating a little
And when they hurriedly ran their FG unit out with no TO’s and kicked the winning FG as time expired it felt like
How you felt leaving McLane
Post your Gifs below and Sic ‘UT!
xoxo,
BNT
