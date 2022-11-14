Big XII (MBB) Week 1 Recap & Power Rankings

Intro

Right about now, you might be saying to yourself isn’t it too early to be thinking about other teams in the Big XII? We’re not even going to face any of them until the end of next month. I’m here to tell you that it’s never too early to see what the other teams in Baylor’s conference are doing. Monitoring the goings on of our conference mates is good practice because it’ll keep us ready for when Big XII play starts and it also should give us an idea of how the rest of the country (and especially the members of the NCAA selection committee) views the strength of the conference. I plan on doing these Recaps & Power Rankings weekly throughout the season.

Team of the Week: Baylor. The Bears are undefeated to start the season and currently boast the 2nd best adjusted Offensive Efficiency in the nation (per KenPom).

Player of the Week: Jalen Wilson, Kansas. In KU’s 2 wins, he tallied 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 8 assists in 57 minutes on 45.5% FG, 46.2% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

1) Baylor Bears (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Score: BU 117 MVSU 53

By the Numbers:

+24 in rebounding margin (22 offensive rebounds).

+16 in turnover margin.

14/34 (41.2%) on three-pointers.

Standouts:

Adam Flagler: 21 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in 25 minutes on 66.7% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Really good start to the season for Baylor G Adam Flagler. So smooth in every facet: 21 PTS on 6-9 shooting, 8 AST. Reliable floater, deep range from 3, plays on-ball and off-ball



The Bears are going to be hard to stop this year pic.twitter.com/MU1aYJgl2Q — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) November 8, 2022

Keyonte George: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 block in 28 minutes on 30.8% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 75.0% FT.

Dale Bonner: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in 23 minutes off the bench on 83.3% FG, 75.0% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Takeaway(s):

This backcourt is as good or better than advertised, likely the best in the nation.

Playmakinggame-changing ability looks to be just fine despite concerns about the lack of a true point guard.

The defense is tough, physical, and intense.

ODB Recap: here

Game 2: Norfolk State Spartans

Score: BU: 87 NSU: 71

By the Numbers:

Outscored the Spartans by 27 points from beyond the arc.

Offensive Rebound Rate of 42.9% (15 offensive boards).

+4 in turnover differential.

Standouts:

Keyonte George: 23 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in 30 minutes on 61.5% FG, 54.5% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Keyonte George had a fantastic second game



23-6-7 on 6-11 from deep



Shooting has always been real but the passing and the defense look real too.



He’s a game changing type of freshman, bet on him to win POY for the Big-12 pic.twitter.com/QqK0yK2bq3 — Pistons Draft talk (@happypistonfan) November 12, 2022

Jalen Bridges: 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in 22 minutes on 71.4% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Adam Flagler: rebounds, 1 rebounds, and 5 assists in 34 minutes on 63.6% FG and 66.7% 3P.

Takeaways:

This team is going to continue to take a ton of three-pointers and hey, why not? They have excellent shooters so I say, bombs away.

Even if some of the guards have an off night (Cryer, Bonner, and Love were a combined 3-20 from the field), others will pick them up.

This team is, as many CSD teams have been, excellent at cleaning up the offensive glass.

ODB Recap: here

What’s Next: Northern Colorado (11/14) and Virginia (11/18)

Outlook: I’ve seen nothing through the first 2 wins for the Bears that gives me any concerns about picking them to win the Big XII. Their offense is quite simply the best in the league and while there are some kinks to be worked out defensively, the talent is ridiculous on this team. They’ll get their first true tests in Las Vegas next weekend.

2) Texas Longhorns (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: UTEP Miners

Score: UT 72 UTEP 57

By the Numbers:

Assisted on 14/23 (60.9%) made field goals.

+12 scoring advantage on free throws.

+4 in turnover margin.

Standouts:

Tyrese Hunter: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 31 minutes on 75.0% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 83.3% FT.

Tyrese Hunter can break the small guard into the first round streak if the shooting is real… we’ll see, solid debut opener for Texas pic.twitter.com/DKvbxkOyBB — Pistons Draft talk (@happypistonfan) November 10, 2022

Sir’Jabari Rice: 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 26 minutes off the bench on 66.7% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Marcus Carr: 12 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, and 2 steals in 30 minutes on 25.0% Fg, 0.0% 3P, and 80.0% FT.

Takeaways:

This team is going to seek out contact on both ends.

Rebounding was a bit of an issue (-4 in rebounding margin and 2 leading rebounders were guards).

Three-point shooting concerns from the preseason appear to be ongoing (28.6% from deep as a team).

Game 2: Houston Christian Huskies

Score: UT: 82 HCU: 31

By the Numbers:

+23 in rebounding margin (21 offensive rebounds).

Held HCU to 13/60 (21.7%) from the field.

+7 in turnover margin.

Standouts:

Dillon Mitchell: 10 points and 12 rebounds in 18 minutes on 100.0% FG and 0.0% FT.

woke up still thinking about this ‍ #HookEm pic.twitter.com/HIZdOeomnW — #12 Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) November 11, 2022

Timmy Allen: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 18 minutes on 44.4% FG and 50.0% FT.

Tyrese Hunter: 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 23 minutes on 40.0% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Notwithstanding the quality of opponent, this defense looks incredible, potentially among the best in the nation.

The team’s poor perimeter shooting will come back to bite them eventually.

This was a good bounce-back game from a rebounding perspective.

What’s Next: Gonzaga (11/16)

Outlook: I said before the season that on paper, the Longhorns appear to have all the makings of an elite defense. Through their first 2 games, they have the best adjusted Defensive Efficiency in the nation (per KenPom). The athleticism and physicality have been on full display. We’ll know a lot more about the Horns after their matchup with the Zags on Wednesday.

3) Kansas Jayhawks (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: Omaha Mavericks

Score: KU 89 Omaha 64

By the Numbers:

+15 in rebounding margin (16 offensive rebounds).

+4 in turnover margin.

9/22 (40.9%) on three-pointers.

Standouts:

Gradey Dick: 23 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 32 minutes on 69.2% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Gradey Dick is unreal.. pic.twitter.com/6N4QqWBB95 — Aint No Seats Podcast (@AintNoSeatsPod) November 8, 2022

Jalen Wilson: 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists in 32 minutes on 43.8% FG, 42.9% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Bobby Pettiford Jr.: 13 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 17 minutes off the bench on 85.7% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The length, strength, and athleticism of this lineup mean that they are going to win the battle of the boards a lot.

Wilson looked the part of a conference player of the year candidate, doing a little bit of everything.

Dick’s scoring ability is as strong as expected, making him a strong candidate for conference rookie of the year.

Game 2: North Dakota State Bison

Score: KU: 82 NDSU: 59

By the Numbers:

+14 in rebounding margin (13 offensive rebounds).

Assisted on 22/35 (62.9%) made field goals.

Outscored by 6 in the 2nd half.

Standouts:

Jalen Wilson: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steals in 25 minutes on 47.1% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Gradey Dick: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 26 minutes on 45.5% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

MJ Rice: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 18 minutes off the bench on 50.0% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 0.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Another strong rebounding performance including a highly efficient outing by rookie reserve, Zuby Ejiofor.

Wilson is the alpha on this team and one of the best players in the conference, without a doubt.

Bench guard, Bobby Pettiford, Jr. looks to be fully recovered from his abdominal injury, delivering a team-high 8 assists in just 19 minutes.

What’s Next: Duke (11/15) and Southern Utah (11/18)

Outlook: The Jayhawks have a couple of stars and some very talented guys coming off the bench. Like many teams, they haven’t faced anyone good yet. That’ll change tomorrow when they take on the top 10 Blue Devils.

4) Texas Tech Red Raiders (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: Northwestern State Demons

Score: TTU 73 NWSU 49

By the Numbers:

Assisted on 19/24 (79.2%) made field goals.

+12 in rebounding margin.

+21 in free throw attempt margin.

Standouts:

Daniel Batcho: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 25 minutes on 80.0% FG and 80.0% FT.

Daniel Batcho (2002 | Texas Tech) against Northwestern State last night.



The 6' 11" PF/C led his team to win the opener game



12 points (4-5 FG | 4-5 FT) / 10 rebounds / 4 assists / 1 steal / 1 turnover in 24 minutes pic.twitter.com/65clm5x7bc — Next BIG things (@HugoBessonStuff) November 8, 2022

Devion Harmon: 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists in 21 minutes on 40.0% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Kerwin Walton: 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 24 minutes off the bench on 57.1% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Batcho appears more than ready to fill in for the injured transfer big man, Fardaws Aimaq.

The offense is efficient even if underwhelming.

There doesn’t seem to be much, if any, drop-off from where the team was defensively last season.

Game 2: Texas Southern Tigers

Score: TTU: 78 Texas So: 54

By the Numbers:

+7 in turnover margin.

Outscored the Tigers by 9 from the free throw line.

Held Texas Southern to just 21/60 (35.0%) from the field.

Standouts:

Kevin Obanor: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 17 minutes on 75.0% FG and 100.0% 3P.

Devion Harmon: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 24 minutes on 50.0% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 75.0% FT.

Jaylon Tyson: 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in 20 minutes on 54.5% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Batcho block + @jaylontyson steal = run out pic.twitter.com/DmJ14vKVXj — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) November 11, 2022

Takeaways:

This team will win games with their smothering defense, just as Coach Adams wants it.

Their players are adept at being aggressive without sending the opponent to the free throw line.

The rotation appears to be very deep at the moment with a lot of minutes going to bench guys.

What’s Next: Louisiana Tech (11/14)

Outlook: To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Red Raiders are very good on the defensive end. There are still some question marks about the offense which ranks outside of the top 250 nationally in Offensive Turnover Rate. Additionally, it’s still unclear at this point who the team’s stars are, if they even have any.

5) Iowa State Cyclones (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: IUPUI Jaguars

Score: ISU: 88 IUPUI: 39

By the Numbers:

+15 in turnover margin.

+16 in rebounding margin (15 offensive rebounds).

+9 in free throw scoring margin.

Standouts:

Jaren Holmes: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals in 24 minutes on 50.0% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Gabe Kalscheur: 16 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 32 minutes off the bench on 50.0% FG, 57.1% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Osun Osunniyi: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 19 minutes on 66.7% FG and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

This is a championship-caliber defense.

Despite not shooting lights out from deep, they appear to have a couple of competent scoring threats in the backcourt.

The culture remains strong even with so many new faces joining the program.

Game 2: North Carolina A&T Aggies

Score: ISU: 80 NC A&T: 43

By the Numbers:

+19 in rebounding margin (17 offensive rebounds).

Held the Aggies to just 11/43 (25.6%) from the field.

Forced a 6+ minute scoreless drought in the 2nd half

Standouts:

Aljaz Kunc: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 24 minutes on 66.7% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Jaren Holmes: 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 29 minutes on 38.5% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Osun Osunniyi: 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in 17 minutes on 58.3% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Takeaways:

You’d better pack a lunch pale if you want to even have a chance rebounding against this group.

Not only will this defense turn you over, they will convert it to points on the other end.

This was a balanced attack wherein 4 Cyclones starters scored in double figures.

What’s Next: Milwaukee (11/20)

Outlook: Iowa State’s offseason additions have looked rather good so far. Of course, they haven’t played anyone serious yet. Seriously, per KenPom, they have faced the 11th easiest schedule in the nation. They won’t be challenged this week either, and so remain a bit of a mystery.

6) Kansas State Wildcats (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Score: KSU: 93 UTRGV: 59

By the Numbers:

12/27 (44.4%) on three-pointers.

+12 in turnover margin.

Assisted on 25/30 (83.3%) made field goals.

Standouts:

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block in 19 minutes on 50.0% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 66.7% FT.

Markquis Nowell: 14 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals in 25 minutes on 60.0% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 71.5% FT.

Keyontae Johnson: 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists in 26 minutes on 50.0% FG, 60.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Nearly two years ago, Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout while playing for Florida.



On Monday, he started and scored 13 points for Kansas State in his return to the court pic.twitter.com/wuEarMe1ty — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2022

Takeaways:

This team has a balanced attack offensively (6 players scored in double digits).

Coach Tang effectively used a lot of small-ball lineups.

The defense looked nasty (forcing a lot mistakes to be made by the Vaqueros).

Game 2: California Golden Bears

Score: KSU: 63 Cal: 54

By the Numbers:

+7 in turnover margin.

Outscored Cal by 5 from the free throw line.

Led by as much as 20 in the 2nd half.

Standouts:

Keyontae Johnson: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 1 block in 34 minutes on 46.1% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 75.0% FT.

Markquis Nowell: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in 33 minutes on 27.3% FG, 25.0% FT, and 85.7% FT.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 26 minutes on 44.4% FG, 25.0%. 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Johnson looks just as good as he did when he earned 1st Team All-SEC in 2020.

This team will capitalize on your mistakes, especially when you turn it over in bunches.

The ball movement has been very good thus far.

What’s Next: Missouri-Kansas City (11/17)

Outlook: Through 2 games, the Wildcats don’t look like a team widely predicted to finish last in the conference. They don’t look like a team that has a first-year head coach and only 2 returning players. Instead, they look like the team that ODB’s Branden MacKinnon picked to make the Sweet 16 this year.

7) TCU Horned Frogs (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Score: TCU: 73 UAPB: 72

By the Numbers:

4/21 (19.0%) on three-pointers.

+20 in scoring margin on free throws.

Allowed UAPB to assist on 22/26 (84.6%) made field goals.

Standouts:

Emanuel Miller: 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal in 28 minutes on 61.5% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 33.3% FT.

Mike Miles, Jr.: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 29 minutes on 50.0% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 54.5% FT.

Chuck O’Bannon, Jr.: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 23 minutes on 20.0% FG, 14.3% 3P, and 85.7% FT.

Takeaways:

This offense (which ranked 8th in the Big XII in offensive efficiency last season) still has some major holes.

Damion Baugh’s (suspended) absence was definitely felt.

Eddie Lampkin (2 points and 2 rebounds in 28 minutes) might not be the breakout star he was billed as being this offseason.

Game 2: Lamar Cardinals

Score: TCU: 77 Lamar: 66

By the Numbers:

+8 in rebounding margin.

Assisted on 20/30 (66.7%) made field goals.

Converted just 8/32 (25.0%) attempted three-pointers.

Standouts:

Mike Miles, Jr.: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in 35 minutes on 53.8% FG, 42.9% 3P, and 64.3% FT.

Emanuel Miller: 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in 25 minutes on 50.0% FG and 0.0% 3P.

Shahada Wells: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 29 minutes off the bench on 36.4% FG and 28.6% 3P.

Takeaways:

Without Mike Miles, this team would be 0-2 and the biggest laughingstock in college basketball.

This game was much closer than the final score indicates (it was a 1-point game with less than 13 minutes remaining).

Consistent offensive production continues to elude this team.

What’s Next: Northwestern State (11/14) and Louisiana Monroe (11/17)

Outlook: The Frogs have faced literally 2 of the bottom 10 teams in the nation (per KenPom) and have won by a combined total of 12 points. Pretty pathetic for a TCU team that was ranked in the preseason AP top 15 for the first time ever. Their offense has been dreadful so far, ranking 268th nationally in team FG%. Miles is the lone bright spot to an otherwise ominous start to the season.

8) West Virginia Mountaineers (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Game 1: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Score: WVU: 76 MSMU: 58

By the Numbers:

+17 in rebounding margin (15 offensive rebounds).

Held MSMU to 18/55 (32.7%) from the field.

Assisted on 17/28 (60.7%) made field goals.

Standouts:

Emmitt Matthews, Jr.: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 31 minutes on 60.0% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Tre Mitchell: 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 13 minutes off the bench on 57.1% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 75.0% FT.

13 points in 14 minutes last night



@tre_mitch33 pic.twitter.com/3uqwOBSnAZ — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) November 8, 2022

Mohamed Wague: 9 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in 20 minutes off the bench on 80.0% FG and 33.3% FT.

Takeaways:

The defense is feisty and will force a lot of turnovers this year.

The rebounding problems that plagued the team last season appear to be solved.

It may take Coach Huggins time to figure out the right lineup and rotation for this squad.

Game 2: @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Score: WVU: 81 Pitt: 56

By the Numbers:

+8 in turnover margin.

Held the Panthers to just 20 points of offense in the 2nd half.

22/36 (61.1%) on two-point field goals.

Standouts:

Joe Toussaint: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 30 minutes off the bench on 45.5% FG, 20.0% 3P, and 77.8% FT.

Erik Stevenson: 16 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 26 minutes on 58.3% FG and 40.0% 3P.

Mohamed Wague: 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 13 minutes off the bench on 100.0% FG and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

Get Toussaint into the starting lineup!

Press Virginia is back like they never left.

The Mountaineers did a good job not settling for three-point attempts.

What’s Next: Morehead State (11/15) and Penn (11/18)

Outlook: After I picked them to finish last in the conference, I have to say I’m impressed with how WVU has looked in their first couple of games. The defense is as good as you’d expect, if not a little better. The ‘Neers have also done a good job creating second-chance opportunities and creating good shots on offense.

9) Oklahoma Sooners (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Game 1: Sam Houston State Bearkats

Score: SHSU: 52 OU: 51

By the Numbers:

16/43 (37.2%) from the field.

-9 in turnover margin.

Just 12 points scored over the final 11:36 of game action.

Standouts:

Grant Sherfield: 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 32 minutes played on 62.5% FG, 66.7% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Tanner Groves: 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 3 blocks in 30 minutes on 57.1% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 50.0% FT.

Jacob Groves: 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist in 30 minutes on 37.5% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The defense is miles ahead of the offense in virtually every way.

Decision-making and late-game execution continue to haunt this program.

Starters Noland and Hill plus highly regarded freshmen, Uzan and Oweh went a combined 1/14 (7.1%) from the field in 79 minutes of action. Oof.

Game 2: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Score: OU: 66 UAPB: 58

By the Numbers:

+15 advantage in free throw attempts.

Converted just 3/14 (21.4%) three-pointers.

Never led by more than 8 points.

Standouts:

Jalen Hill: 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block in 36 minutes on 80.0% FG, 0.0% 3P, and 85.7% FT.

Grant Sherfield: 16 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in 30 minutes on 36.4% FG, 33.3% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Milos Uzan: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals in 28 minutes off the bench on 80.0% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The late-game execution looked much better.

It’s troubling that the Sooners were basically dead even against a subpar team in both rebounding and turnovers.

Getting Jalen Hill going would be a huge boost for OU.

What’s Next: UNC Willmington (11/15) and South Alabama (11/18)

Outlook: The Sooners started with a heartbreaking loss to a severely underrated Sam Houston State team and followed it up with a lackluster win over the Golden Lions. It should be pointed out that they looked a lot better against UAPB than ranked TCU did. Still, it’s been an undeniably slow start for an OU team that I still believe has the potential to finish near the middle of the conference and make the Big Dance, they’ll need more from Tanner Groves if they want to get there though.

10) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Weekly Record: 2-1)

Game 1: UT Arlington Mavericks

Score: OSU: 77 UTA: 66

By the Numbers:

Block Rate of 16.7% (2nd only to Baylor in the Big XII in season openers).

Held UTA to 21/59 (35.6%) from the field.

Scored 50 points in the 2nd half.

Standouts:

Bryce Thompson: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 35 minutes on 46.2% FG, 20.0% 3P, and 71.4% FT.

Kalib Boone: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in 26 minutes on 71.4% FG and 83.3% FT.

John-Michael Wright: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 23 minutes on 50.0% FG, 60.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The frontcourt of Cisse and Boone is excellent defensively.

Anderson’s struggles made it difficult to pull away.

The bench didn’t offer much in the way of efficient offense (35.0% FG).

Game 2: Southern Illinois Salukis

Score: So Illinois: 61 OSU: 60

By the Numbers:

-5 in turnover margin.

Converted just 4/16 (25.0%) three-pointers.

Scored only 1 point in the final 4+ minutes of the game.

Standouts:

Avery Anderson III: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals in 31 minutes on 46.7% FG and 0.0% 3P.

Bryce Thompson: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 32 minutes on 42.9% FG, 25.0% 3P, and 16.7% FT.

Caleb Asberry: 13 points and 2 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench on 50.0% FG, 50.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Takeaways:

The lack of depth displayed in the game (outside of Asberry) was glaring.

Poor free throw shooting (8/16 from the charity stripe) was surely a point of emphasis in the postgame.

Inefficient and unreliable guard play facilitated the fatal scoring drought late in the game.

Fun Fact: The Salukis followed up their upset of the Cowboys with an 18-point loss to Southern Indiana who had never, entering Sunday, won a game at the Division I level.

Game 3: Oakland Grizzlies

Score: OSU: 91 Oakland: 62

By the Numbers:

Outscored the Grizzlies by 18 points from beyond the arc.

Held Oakland to 22/60 (36.7%) from the field.

Assisted on 24/45 (68.6%) made field goals.

Standouts:

Avery Anderson III: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 33 minutes on 70.0% FG, 100.0% 3P, and 100.0% FT.

Avery Anderson had a great outing today for Oklahoma State vs Oakland: 18 points 7 assists 2 rebounds 1 steal 1 block on 7-10 shooting. Under the radar guard to monitor throughout the year that should emerge as a quality sleeper prospect pic.twitter.com/u7YdsFZMV9 — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) November 13, 2022

Moussa Cisse: 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 23 minutes on 55.6% FG and 50.0% FT.

John-Michael Wright: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 29 minutes on 60.0% FG and 57.1% 3P.

Takeaways:

This was a marvelous get-right game and bounce-back after the team’s shocking loss to the Salukis.

Fantastic defensive effort, especially in the 1st half.

Avery Anderson III looks like the X-factor for this team, they will likely often go as he goes.

What’s Next: UCF (11/18)

Outlook: As it is for many teams, the quality and consistency of OSU’s guard play will determine what type of season they end up having. Thus far, the starting trio of guards is a combined 33% from the field. That’s not going to be good enough once the Pokes start playing real teams.

Conclusion

As I said near the top, these posts should be a weekly occurrence. I hope you’ll follow along with me, keeping an eye on our conference foes before and during Big XII play. Hop in those comments to tell me why my power ranking order is wrong. These rankings will likely look very different a month or two from now. Hopefully the only stability is at the tippy top of the list where the Bears can stay indefinitely. Sic em!