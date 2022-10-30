Tech Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT

The team we thought we’d see at the beginning of the season finally showed up against Tech. Baylor executed on both sides of the ball dominating the game and improving to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Win out and we have a great chance at being in the Big 12 Championship again. It won’t be easy, but I feel better about controlling what we can (winning out) after last nights performance.
Every game day morning, I drop a Keys to the Game tweet. Bottom line was if we execute, we win. We executed and we won.
BNT's Morning After Thoughts :— BNT (@BearNTex) October 30, 2022
Complete game by our Bears. We executed the 5 Keys to the Game (see quoted tweet) leading to a dominate performance. #SicOU
1. 6 sacks 8 TFL's
2. 231 rush yds, 4 rush TD's
3. TOP - 40:17 mins BU vs 19:43 TT
4. 5 INT's
5. BU +4 in TO's https://t.co/APe6aHMJMY
Some of y’all chimed in this morning lol.
Hit all 6 last night #SicEm #Whatsnext pic.twitter.com/CTwwUarfTC— ️♀️ ♂️ whatsnext #SicEm (@jake_needs) October 30, 2022
October 30, 2022
I appreciated Tech honoring a former athlete who had a losing record against Baylor at the game against...Baylor lol.
Patrick Mahomes Appreciation Night at Tech.— BNT (@BearNTex) October 30, 2022
Appropriate choice since he lost 2 out of 3 against Baylor as a player. On pace for him to add an honorary L tonight.
And couldn’t help myself with a couple of playful comments about Tech’s coach.
I'll be the first to say it, we out played and OUT COACHED Tech.— BNT (@BearNTex) October 30, 2022
Sorry, not sorry Joey. #SicTech
Let's Goooooooo!!!— BNT (@BearNTex) October 30, 2022
Game In Gifs
When some of you heard we were playing Tech in the BUTT Bowl you thought about
#BUTTbowl pic.twitter.com/rSs0QeSgfo— Tennessee & Baylor (@20Baylor14) October 30, 2022
but made some of you
and the rest of us
It felt even better as we took control of the game early and never let up
October 30, 2022
True freshman Richard Reese being unstoppable and going over 150 yds rushing for the second game in a row (while scoring 3 TD’s) to the Tech D
Gabe Hall to the Tech offensive linemen on his way to recording 3 QB sacks
When you’re asked how many more INTs did Baylor’s DB’s have against Tech than they’ve recorded against the first 7 opponents
Watching Tevin Williams III with one of the most amazing ints of the season
When Tevin Williams III gets the INT in the end zone pic.twitter.com/y1m57LbNSc— JJ (@JJhkYank) October 30, 2022
Tech HC Joey McGuire heading home after the game
Feel free to post your gif of the game below. Comments are welcome too. Sic OU!
xoxo,
BNT
