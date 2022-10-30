Filed under: ODB Mailbag - Just Ready For OU Edition: Post Your Questions Below All Baylor sports related questions needed. By BearNTex@BearNTex Oct 30, 2022, 8:30am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ODB Mailbag - Just Ready For OU Edition: Post Your Questions Below Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Post your questions below and I’ll drop the answers on Thur-Fri. Sic OU! xoxo, BNT More From Our Daily Bears Instant Reaction: Baylor @ Texas Tech BU-TT GAME THREAD Baylor vs. Texas Tech — GAME DAY — Prediction Thread DBR: Friday, October 28th, 2022 ODB Mailbag - Football’s Back On Track Edition: Answered QUICK LOOK: Texas Tech Red Raiders Loading comments...
