DBR: Monday, October 24th, 2022

Bears Back On Track With Homecoming Win Over KU
Baylor beat Kansas this Saturday 35-23 to improve to 4-3 on the year. This game was very Baylor dominated and did not feel as close as the score seems. Turnovers by the Bears allowed the Jayhawks to stick around late in the second half, but a late touchdown by Richard Reese and a stop on defense put the Jayhawks away for good.
! ⛵️ #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer
Sealed the deal - @RichardReese29 #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer
Volleyball Wins In Manhattan
Our Baylor women beat the K State volleyball team 3-1 this weekend at their place. Keep it rollin’ ladies!
Headed back to the Wack with a WIN!
#SicEm
Equestrian Upsets #1 Ranked TCU
Baylor equestrian defeats TCU in a dominant performance with a 12-7 score against the horn frogs.
BEARS WIN! DOWN GOES NO. 1 ‼️
#SicEm
Jeremy Alcorn Inducted Into BU Athletics HOF
Alcorn, who won 5 individual titles and was also named First-Team Big 12 and HM All-American was inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend. Congrats Jeremy!
Brownwood, TX ➡️ @BaylorAthletics Hall of Fame! Proud that @CoachJerm11 is one of ours!
: https://t.co/wPRmPsNzSj
#SicEm ⛳️ ️ | @ViewFromHill
Doesn’t Look A Day Over 25
Baylor’s beloved basketball coach Scott Drew celebrated his 52nd birthday this Sunday!
Happy birthday, @BUDREW!! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY
Weekly GIFs and Breakdown with BNT
Checkout BNT’s thoughts on this week’s Homecoming W!
KU Game In Gifs and Tailgating With BNT - Homecoming Win Edition
Time For The Long Awaited BUTT Bowl
Baylor football matches up with Texas Tech in Lubbock this week. Time to claim our BUTT Bowl title once again!
happy BU-TT week to all who celebrate
ODB Mailbag!!!
Drop your thoughts about the Kansas game or let us know any questions you might have for the upcoming game against the Red Raiders.
ODB Mailbag - Football's Back On Track Edition: Drop Your Questions Here
Davion Shows Out On The Big Stage
Davion continues to show the NBA what we already know. He is an electric defender and proves this night in and night out.
Great defense last night by Davion Mitchell on Paul George. He really struggled to get to his spot easily, but still made the shot. Davion was great on defense when guarding PG, forcing him to be just 1-4 shooting when guarded by him. PG had to work for every dribble vs Davion
Homecoming Recap
A Baylor Family reunion to remember.
The 2022 #BaylorHomecoming Cinematic Recap:
Great weekend for the Bears. Let’s keep the ball rolling this week. Sic ‘em!
