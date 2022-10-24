 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, October 24th, 2022

By willdb26
Richard Reese Rushes Past KU Defense For A TD Pete Mundo-Heartland College Sports

Bears Back On Track With Homecoming Win Over KU

Baylor beat Kansas this Saturday 35-23 to improve to 4-3 on the year. This game was very Baylor dominated and did not feel as close as the score seems. Turnovers by the Bears allowed the Jayhawks to stick around late in the second half, but a late touchdown by Richard Reese and a stop on defense put the Jayhawks away for good.

Volleyball Wins In Manhattan

Our Baylor women beat the K State volleyball team 3-1 this weekend at their place. Keep it rollin’ ladies!

Equestrian Upsets #1 Ranked TCU

Baylor equestrian defeats TCU in a dominant performance with a 12-7 score against the horn frogs.

Jeremy Alcorn Inducted Into BU Athletics HOF

Alcorn, who won 5 individual titles and was also named First-Team Big 12 and HM All-American was inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend. Congrats Jeremy!

Doesn’t Look A Day Over 25

Baylor’s beloved basketball coach Scott Drew celebrated his 52nd birthday this Sunday!

Weekly GIFs and Breakdown with BNT

Checkout BNT’s thoughts on this week’s Homecoming W!

Time For The Long Awaited BUTT Bowl

Baylor football matches up with Texas Tech in Lubbock this week. Time to claim our BUTT Bowl title once again!

ODB Mailbag!!!

Drop your thoughts about the Kansas game or let us know any questions you might have for the upcoming game against the Red Raiders.

Davion Shows Out On The Big Stage

Davion continues to show the NBA what we already know. He is an electric defender and proves this night in and night out.

Homecoming Recap

Great weekend for the Bears. Let’s keep the ball rolling this week. Sic ‘em!

