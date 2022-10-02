 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
WEAR GOLD TOMORROW MAKING SURE YOU STILL SEE THIS

Filed under:

ODB Mailbag - Bye Week Edition: Drop Your Questions Here

All Baylor sports questions welcome.

By BearNTex
/ new

Post your questions below. With this being a bye week in football, I’ll probably post the answers Tue-Wed the week of the WVU game. Thanks and Sic WVU!

xoxo,

BNT

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...