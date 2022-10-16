WVU Game In Gifs and Tweeting With BNT - Ugh Edition

We’re halfway through the season and sit at 3-3, 1-2 in conference play. No doubt Thursday was by far the worst game we played and yet we should have won. Don’t misunderstand what I’m saying, as a tip of the hat to WVU for doing what they needed to do to win. The flip side was we didn’t do what we needed to do to win. There is the difference. As usual I tweeted out my next morning thoughts

BNT's Morning After Thoughts :

Game confirmed a good O and average/below D. To take a step up on both what's needed:

1. Leadership, particularly on D

2. Shapen stay healthy

3. Get Keith back for OL

4. Pass D

5. Tackling in space

6. Edge rush

KU has to be a step forward#SicKU — BNT (@BearNTex) October 14, 2022

Which generated some interesting responses:

Always have some venting after a tough loss

TCU might score 80 on us. — Terry Johnston (@TerryWJohnston) October 14, 2022

Of course, I had to answer

And we might score 81 on them. Who knows? Tackling in space was atrocious. We’ve done much better this season, which gives me a little hope. — BNT (@BearNTex) October 14, 2022

A few of the players parents responded to the tweet and always enjoy their positivity. As much as we love our Bears, they are vested!

Definitely praying for #3 — Kyrel keith (@keith_kyrel) October 14, 2022

Friday morning I added to the Thursday morning thoughts as it’s time to move forward

BNT's Non @BUFootball Saturday Thoughts :

1. Loss still stings

2. Disappointment and venting after a loss are ok, fickleness is not

3. Next Saturday can't get here soon enough

4. Show up and cheer like crazy for our players

5. The Bears are our team regardless #SicKU — BNT (@BearNTex) October 15, 2022

With some encouraging responding tweets

Amen, amen, amen, especially to No. 2! — cfadal (@cfadal) October 15, 2022

Game In Gifs

Driving through the hills to get to the game in Morgantown was a little creepy and eerily familiar for some reason

Once you arrived at the stadium, it was interesting seeing WVU’s tailgating

When the game begins and we have a 3 and out and then watch WVU methodically march down the field and score

Me watching both teams opening drives pic.twitter.com/rLQpwsjnn3 — BNT (@BearNTex) October 13, 2022

But Shapen finds his grove and we score 17 unanswered points your mood changes

Me watching the last 2 BU drives pic.twitter.com/7DfpDvGaZn — BNT (@BearNTex) October 13, 2022

But then you see WVU tie the game when Baylor is driving on offense because Shapen fumbles only to be recovered by a defender who takes it 65 yards to score

With the game tied in the 3rd Q and Blake moving the team down the field, you see he’s down after a nasty target by a WVU player

WVU commits an egregious targeting foul while Shapen is sliding. They start chanting WVU while Shapen is being tended to.

When the targeting is confirmed, they boo.

Folks, that's what moonshine does to the brain. — BNT (@BearNTex) October 14, 2022

When things begin to unravel for our Bears after WVU blocks an extra point attempt that would have extended our lead to 7, but instead return it for 2 points cutting our lead to 4 it felt like

What our tackling in space looked liked, particularly in the second half

Seeing WVU take the ball down the field and kick the game winner with 1:30 left

Losing a game that was certainly winnable

Post your thoughts/feelings about the game below. Sic KU!

xoxo,

BNT