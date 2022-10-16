WVU Game In Gifs and Tweeting With BNT - Ugh Edition

We’re halfway through the season and sit at 3-3, 1-2 in conference play. No doubt Thursday was by far the worst game we played and yet we should have won. Don’t misunderstand what I’m saying, as a tip of the hat to WVU for doing what they needed to do to win. The flip side was we didn’t do what we needed to do to win. There is the difference. As usual I tweeted out my next morning thoughts
BNT's Morning After Thoughts :— BNT (@BearNTex) October 14, 2022
Game confirmed a good O and average/below D. To take a step up on both what's needed:
1. Leadership, particularly on D
2. Shapen stay healthy
3. Get Keith back for OL
4. Pass D
5. Tackling in space
6. Edge rush
KU has to be a step forward#SicKU
Which generated some interesting responses:
Always have some venting after a tough loss
TCU might score 80 on us.— Terry Johnston (@TerryWJohnston) October 14, 2022
Of course, I had to answer
And we might score 81 on them. Who knows? Tackling in space was atrocious. We’ve done much better this season, which gives me a little hope.— BNT (@BearNTex) October 14, 2022
A few of the players parents responded to the tweet and always enjoy their positivity. As much as we love our Bears, they are vested!
Definitely praying for #3— Kyrel keith (@keith_kyrel) October 14, 2022
— Tevin Williams Sr (@TevinSr) October 14, 2022
Friday morning I added to the Thursday morning thoughts as it’s time to move forward
BNT's Non @BUFootball Saturday Thoughts :— BNT (@BearNTex) October 15, 2022
1. Loss still stings
2. Disappointment and venting after a loss are ok, fickleness is not
3. Next Saturday can't get here soon enough
4. Show up and cheer like crazy for our players
5. The Bears are our team regardless #SicKU
With some encouraging responding tweets
Amen, amen, amen, especially to No. 2!— cfadal (@cfadal) October 15, 2022
— Tevin Williams Sr (@TevinSr) October 15, 2022
#SicEm #SICku pic.twitter.com/iVXpVVjENB— ️♀️ ♂️ whatsnext #SicEm (@jake_needs) October 15, 2022
Game In Gifs
Driving through the hills to get to the game in Morgantown was a little creepy and eerily familiar for some reason
Once you arrived at the stadium, it was interesting seeing WVU’s tailgating
When the game begins and we have a 3 and out and then watch WVU methodically march down the field and score
Me watching both teams opening drives pic.twitter.com/rLQpwsjnn3— BNT (@BearNTex) October 13, 2022
But Shapen finds his grove and we score 17 unanswered points your mood changes
Me watching the last 2 BU drives pic.twitter.com/7DfpDvGaZn— BNT (@BearNTex) October 13, 2022
But then you see WVU tie the game when Baylor is driving on offense because Shapen fumbles only to be recovered by a defender who takes it 65 yards to score
With the game tied in the 3rd Q and Blake moving the team down the field, you see he’s down after a nasty target by a WVU player
WVU commits an egregious targeting foul while Shapen is sliding. They start chanting WVU while Shapen is being tended to.— BNT (@BearNTex) October 14, 2022
When the targeting is confirmed, they boo.
Folks, that's what moonshine does to the brain.
When things begin to unravel for our Bears after WVU blocks an extra point attempt that would have extended our lead to 7, but instead return it for 2 points cutting our lead to 4 it felt like
What our tackling in space looked liked, particularly in the second half
Seeing WVU take the ball down the field and kick the game winner with 1:30 left
Losing a game that was certainly winnable
Post your thoughts/feelings about the game below. Sic KU!
xoxo,
BNT
