Flagler, George Selected for Big 12 Preseason Awards by Coaches

The Big 12 released it’s men’s basketball preseason All-Big 12 awards, and some Baylor Bears made the cut.

Adam Flagler was selected unanimously to the first team.

Keyonte George was selected as the conference Freshman of the Year.

George and LJ Cryer also received honorable mention on the All-Big 12 list.

Mike Miles of TCU was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year, the first Horned Frog to earn the recognition since the school entered the conference.

Grant Sherfield of OU received Preseason Newcomer of the Year, coming to Oklahoma after two seasons at Nevada.

The full release can be found here.

All-Big 12 First Team Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s) Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s) Adam Flagler, Baylor* G 6-3 RSr. Duluth, Ga./Duluth Jalen Wilson, Kansas* F 6-8 RJr. Denton, Texas/Guyer Avery Anderson III, Oklahoma State G 6-3 Sr. Justin, Texas/Northwest Mike Miles Jr., TCU* G 6-2 Jr. Highland Hills, Texas/Lancaster Timmy Allen, Texas F 6-6 Sr. Mesa, Ariz./Red Mountain/Utah Marcus Carr, Texas G 6-2 Gr. Toronto, Ontario, Canada/Montverde Academy (Fla.)/Pittsburgh/Minnesota

A tie created a 6th position instead of the usual 5 positions.

There aren’t many arguments to be had here. Carr is likely the only first-teamer that strikes me as questionable, given his third team finish last season and his relatively low offensive ceiling both individually and within the Texas offense. Cryer and George both have a shot to lead not just Baylor but the entire conference in scoring if things go right. I would bank on one of them — if not both of them — finishing above Carr when the season closes.

And of course, these aren’t the awards that matter. It’s about what comes at the end.

It’s nice, though, to see some of our players getting recognition from the conference coaches.