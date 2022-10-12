 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, October 12th, 2022

By willdb26
Everyday Jon Shares His Side of the Story

Baylor center, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shares his testimony and let’s Baylor fans hear his point-of-view.

Bears In the Wild

Chet Garner invites alumni to join a program which aids you in connecting with other Baylor graduates through events, pictures, social media, watch parties and more.

Muncy Continues Representing Baylor Well In MLB

Max Muncy hit an RBI-Single last night in his playoff game to bring the score to 2-0 in the Dodgers favor.

Baylor Volleyball Heads To Rice For Top-25 Matchup

Baylor Volleyball (18) goes up against Rice (22) tonight at Tudor Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Sic ‘em ladies!

Wandt Brings Home Some Hardware in Sweden

Baylor alumni Jennifer Wandt and Trelleborgs FF win their league!

Vargas Honored With All Big 12 Honors This Week

Baylor freshman Reneta Vargas wins award for Freshman of the Week. She scored three goals in just two games last week.

Baylor A&T Releases Schedule For The Year

Reigning national champions Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling release their schedule. Be there or be square.

Baylor QB Commit Honored in All-American Bowl

Austin Novosad was invited to the All-American Bowl. The game is at 7 p.m. tonight. Novosad is a 4-star quarterback who also participated in the Elite11 QB challenge.

