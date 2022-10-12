DBR: Wednesday, October 12th, 2022

Everyday Jon Shares His Side of the Story
Baylor center, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shares his testimony and let’s Baylor fans hear his point-of-view.
Eight months of reality, reflection and resilience.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 11, 2022
: @JonathanTchamwa
Full video: https://t.co/mfF9FT2NkR#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/cVRoANvuh3
Bears In the Wild
Chet Garner invites alumni to join a program which aids you in connecting with other Baylor graduates through events, pictures, social media, watch parties and more.
Join the expedition!— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 11, 2022
Baylor Alumni's new "Bears in the Wild" program offers fun ways to connect with other Bears -- and prizes for doing so.
It all starts at https://t.co/B6eg90ojOs; register today: https://t.co/cBbhvtnC7I pic.twitter.com/8ijzvk8piB
Muncy Continues Representing Baylor Well In MLB
Max Muncy hit an RBI-Single last night in his playoff game to bring the score to 2-0 in the Dodgers favor.
How ‘bout an RBI knock for our guy! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/jabJCpjAon— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) October 12, 2022
Baylor Volleyball Heads To Rice For Top-25 Matchup
Baylor Volleyball (18) goes up against Rice (22) tonight at Tudor Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Sic ‘em ladies!
Two top-25 teams in a midweek matchup. LET'S GO! Tomorrow at 6pm in Tudor Fieldhouse against Rice#SicEm https://t.co/AOfzN3cmKJ— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 12, 2022
Wandt Brings Home Some Hardware in Sweden
Baylor alumni Jennifer Wandt and Trelleborgs FF win their league!
Big congrats to @JennferWandt and Trelleborgs FF for winning their league in Sweden #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1QjYDFFSph— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 11, 2022
Vargas Honored With All Big 12 Honors This Week
Baylor freshman Reneta Vargas wins award for Freshman of the Week. She scored three goals in just two games last week.
— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 11, 2022
What an incredible week from @renetavargas7!!!
>> https://t.co/P2X8NfqfTJ#SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VVclrFMu3o
Baylor A&T Releases Schedule For The Year
Reigning national champions Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling release their schedule. Be there or be square.
✨THE SCHEDULE IS HERE✨— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) October 11, 2022
https://t.co/VKrPtRhvVe
https://t.co/afrgwLyiPR#SicEm pic.twitter.com/DTbj8cK2DG
Baylor QB Commit Honored in All-American Bowl
Austin Novosad was invited to the All-American Bowl. The game is at 7 p.m. tonight. Novosad is a 4-star quarterback who also participated in the Elite11 QB challenge.
Baylor commit Austin Novosad (@Austin2novosad) will be welcomed to the 2023 All-American Bowl tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET. #SicEm #theG23ATESTshow #AllAmericanBowl @GEICO pic.twitter.com/H9B9Na3QGR— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 11, 2022
