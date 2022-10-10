 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, October 10th, 2022

By willdb26
Baylor University Campus Sky-view TheCollegeTour

Inside the Best Tradition in College Football

Get the insider point-of-view of the Baylor Line from some of the students in this year’s freshman class!

HOMECOMING!!!

We are two weeks out from Homecoming! Read to learn all about the festivities and traditions of Baylor’s annual Homecoming celebration.

BU Soccer Taken Over by Corgis

At halftime of the women’s soccer game Sunday afternoon, loads of corgis gathered at midfield for a race! Talk about cute.

Bye Week Gifs With BNT

Volleyball Sweeps the Mountaineers

Baylor comes out on top in a dominant performance over WVU. Keep it going in conference ladies!

#Big12BreaksTheStigma

Come Support Your Bears at Home!

Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball release their home schedules. Be there and be loud! Two more Big 12 championships on the way.

Midterms Coming Up

Pray for any students you might know; it’s midterm season! Students all over campus are going to be studying hard.

Fall is Here

This past week has been so nice, especially on campus. Weather has been good, and fall views at Baylor just can’t be beat.

Love Mexican Food? Us Too!

Baylor freshman, Sofia Villareal-Ibarra takes us to all of her favorite spots in Waco for Mexican food. Just watching this makes me hungry.

Back on the field this week! Sic WVU! Have a good week Baylor fans.

