DBR: Monday, October 10th, 2022

Inside the Best Tradition in College Football

Get the insider point-of-view of the Baylor Line from some of the students in this year’s freshman class!

What's it like to be part of one of college football's best traditions? #BU26 takes you inside the @BaylorLine: pic.twitter.com/9yFMRMvjxJ — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 8, 2022

HOMECOMING!!!

We are two weeks out from Homecoming! Read to learn all about the festivities and traditions of Baylor’s annual Homecoming celebration.

TWO WEEKS TO HOMECOMING!!



Retweet to help a friend understand why #BaylorHomecoming is so special. https://t.co/WvjIcgHCtT — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 7, 2022

BU Soccer Taken Over by Corgis

At halftime of the women’s soccer game Sunday afternoon, loads of corgis gathered at midfield for a race! Talk about cute.

Nothing better than a halftime corgi race



Congrats on the win Ellie!!! #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FazGVeWz1e — Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 9, 2022

Bye Week Gifs With BNT

Bye Week In Gifs and Not Tailgating With BNT https://t.co/nmfsUCIrqD pic.twitter.com/KpMHT82yEy — ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 9, 2022

Volleyball Sweeps the Mountaineers

Baylor comes out on top in a dominant performance over WVU. Keep it going in conference ladies!

#Big12BreaksTheStigma

“Don’t be afraid to share your story. It could inspire others.”



Mental health is health.#SicEm | #Big12BreaksTheStigma pic.twitter.com/JKB4zkR6lM — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 8, 2022

Come Support Your Bears at Home!

Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball release their home schedules. Be there and be loud! Two more Big 12 championships on the way.

Mark your calendars for an exciting home slate at the Ferrell Center!



The countdown is on. Get now: https://t.co/6QUQtNFCHl#SicEm pic.twitter.com/jC1vUZn1OQ — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 7, 2022

Midterms Coming Up

Pray for any students you might know; it’s midterm season! Students all over campus are going to be studying hard.

Midterms being managed ✨ pic.twitter.com/e5zoVPio5e — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 7, 2022

Fall is Here

This past week has been so nice, especially on campus. Weather has been good, and fall views at Baylor just can’t be beat.

Love Mexican Food? Us Too!

Baylor freshman, Sofia Villareal-Ibarra takes us to all of her favorite spots in Waco for Mexican food. Just watching this makes me hungry.

What's Waco's best Mexican food? ️



Sofia Villarreal-Ibarra, a freshman from Monterrey, Mexico, takes us to some of her favorite spots: pic.twitter.com/sjfEXF3FhF — Baylor University (@Baylor) October 10, 2022

Back on the field this week! Sic WVU! Have a good week Baylor fans.