DBR: Monday, October 10th, 2022

Inside the Best Tradition in College Football
Get the insider point-of-view of the Baylor Line from some of the students in this year’s freshman class!
What's it like to be part of one of college football's best traditions? #BU26 takes you inside the @BaylorLine: pic.twitter.com/9yFMRMvjxJ— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 8, 2022
HOMECOMING!!!
We are two weeks out from Homecoming! Read to learn all about the festivities and traditions of Baylor’s annual Homecoming celebration.
TWO WEEKS TO HOMECOMING!!— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 7, 2022
Retweet to help a friend understand why #BaylorHomecoming is so special. https://t.co/WvjIcgHCtT
BU Soccer Taken Over by Corgis
At halftime of the women’s soccer game Sunday afternoon, loads of corgis gathered at midfield for a race! Talk about cute.
Nothing better than a halftime corgi race— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 9, 2022
Congrats on the win Ellie!!! #SicEm | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FazGVeWz1e
Bye Week Gifs With BNT
Bye Week In Gifs and Not Tailgating With BNT https://t.co/nmfsUCIrqD pic.twitter.com/KpMHT82yEy— ODB (@OurDailyBears) October 9, 2022
Volleyball Sweeps the Mountaineers
Baylor comes out on top in a dominant performance over WVU. Keep it going in conference ladies!
BEARS WIN IN THREE #SicEm pic.twitter.com/jAWHIBkI6d— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 8, 2022
#Big12BreaksTheStigma
“Don’t be afraid to share your story. It could inspire others.”— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 8, 2022
Mental health is health.#SicEm | #Big12BreaksTheStigma pic.twitter.com/JKB4zkR6lM
Come Support Your Bears at Home!
Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball release their home schedules. Be there and be loud! Two more Big 12 championships on the way.
Mark your calendars for an exciting home slate at the Ferrell Center!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 7, 2022
The countdown is on. Get now: https://t.co/6QUQtNFCHl#SicEm pic.twitter.com/jC1vUZn1OQ
Midterms Coming Up
Pray for any students you might know; it’s midterm season! Students all over campus are going to be studying hard.
Midterms being managed ✨ pic.twitter.com/e5zoVPio5e— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 7, 2022
Fall is Here
This past week has been so nice, especially on campus. Weather has been good, and fall views at Baylor just can’t be beat.
Baylor in the fall #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/gvo4nMeYJJ— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 7, 2022
Love Mexican Food? Us Too!
Baylor freshman, Sofia Villareal-Ibarra takes us to all of her favorite spots in Waco for Mexican food. Just watching this makes me hungry.
What's Waco's best Mexican food? ️— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 10, 2022
Sofia Villarreal-Ibarra, a freshman from Monterrey, Mexico, takes us to some of her favorite spots: pic.twitter.com/sjfEXF3FhF
Back on the field this week! Sic WVU! Have a good week Baylor fans.
Loading comments...