No. 1 Baylor Bears at TCU Horned Frogs Game Thread

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (14-0, 2-0) are squaring off in Cowtown against the TCU Horned Frogs (10-1, 0-0). TCU will be playing in its first Big XII game this season after games against Kansas and West Virginia were cancelled due to COVID protocols.

Baylor will have a lot of focus on stopping So. guard Mike Miles, who averages 16.9 points per game.

Baylor is a -9.5 point favorite, but has lost 3 of its last 4 games in Fort Worth against the Frogs.

Everyone who has to look at this floor is a loser.