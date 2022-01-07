Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: Big 12 Play Is Underway!

Your Baylor Bears Basketball team are off and running, starting 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

Game Recaps

David and Brent, take a look at yet another Top 10 win for the Bears, this time to start conference play on the road in Ames against Iowa State. They also recount the Big 12 home opening win over the Oklahoma Sooners and new head coach, Porter Moser.

Bookmarks

David mulls over his favorite tweets of the week, including this absolute gem from Baylor Legend MaCio Teague’s mother:

#Flo is quite busy after homework & practice. pic.twitter.com/jKr4EpbHtE — Barbara Brooks- Teague National Champion Mom (@BTurnt) January 7, 2022

How good is this Baylor team? All eight regular contributors rank inside EvanMiya.com’s Top 200 most impactful players.

What separates Baylor from everyone else in the country? They have 8 high-caliber starter quality players.



Here's every team ranked by their 8th most impactful player, as measured by Bayesian Performance Rating at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ pic.twitter.com/swImTEWoCb — Evan Miyakawa (@evanmiya) January 5, 2022

Check out just how deep the Big 12 Conference is as a whole:

What the floor of the @Big12Conference looks like on the national stage. pic.twitter.com/pk5AXWx69S — JG Trends (@jgtrends) January 5, 2022

Game Previews

Then the guys turn to a preview of the next two games— a weekend showdown against TCU in Fort Worth and Tuesday’s game against a stingy Texas Tech defense at home.

Bears. Horned Frogs. Fort Worth, Texas. Saturday at 4:00pm on ESPN+.

Bears. Red Raiders. Waco, Texas. Tuesday at 6:00pm on ESPN2.

Starting Five

This week’s Starting Five: Best NIL Deals. VOTE BELOW!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

