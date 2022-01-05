Baylor WBB Postpones Texas Game

Baylor has announced that they are postponing this Sunday’s women’s basketball game with No. 9 Texas.

This is the second straight WBB game that Baylor is postponing due to failing to meet the Big 12’s minimum basketball threshold guidelines.

Baylor played shorthanded in their last loss at Kansas State and have been decimated by having players in and out of Covid-19 health and safety protocols. The Bears have even had to go 3v3 in practice.

Baylor also had to cancel or postpone three games in early January last season due to Covid-19, and lost their first game back after the pause to Iowa State.

The goal is to reschedule both of these contests with TCU and Texas, and more information will be released when available.