Baylor WBB Postpones TCU Game

The Baylor women’s basketball team has postponed their game with TCU, which was originally scheduled to be Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Ferrell Center.

This is due to the teams not being able to be in accordance with the Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines. That is both teams need to have six scholarship players available and one coach.

If a team fails to meet that threshold, then the game can be considered a ‘no contest’ instead of a forfeit, which was the original policy before the league office altered it days before Christmas.

Any postponed games will be attempted to be rescheduled, however, teams will not play three games within seven days. If the game cannot be made up, it will not affect the teams in the Big 12 standings or in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

It is unknown if either Baylor or TCU or both were unable to meet the threshold at this time. However, the Bears played with only seven scholarship players in their loss Sunday at Kansas State.

Coach Nikki Collen said that they have even had to have 3 on 3 practices recently with a revolving door of players moving through Covid-19 Health and Safety Protocols

We interviewed both Coach Collen and point guard Jordan Lewis after the loss to the Wildcats and both refused to make excuses.

Although with the new announcement of this game postponement, the situation in Waco may be worse than first realized.

This is the second game postponement for Baylor Women’s basketball. They were able to schedule North Texas as a replacement game on Dec. 29; more details are to come on a potential reschedule for TCU.

The Baylor men’s team has not had any game cancellations yet, though Matthew Mayer did miss their Dec 28 game vs Northwestern State in Covid protocols. He played last Saturday in the victory over Iowa State, and the men’s game vs Oklahoma is still on schedule at this point for tonight.

The next game for Baylor WBB as originally scheduled is this Sunday when they host No. 9 Texas.