 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 2 MT Knocks Off Miami, 4-0

New, 2 comments

The Bears move on to the championship round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend

By nkakimoto
Baylor Athletics

The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (6-0) is moving on to the championship round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 win over Miami (5-1).

The No. 2 pair of Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi bested Martin Katz and Juan Martin Jalif, 6-2 and Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek exceled past Oren Vasser and Dan Martin, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot to secure the doubles point for the Bears.

No. 6 Mazzuchi struck first, defeating Jalif, 6-3, 6-0. Bass gave Baylor a 3-0 lead on his 6-3, 6-1 victory over Katz at the No. 5 position.

In his first ever win for the Bears, No. 4 Marko Miladinovic secured the Baylor victory after beating Vasser, 6-1, 6-3.

The Bears will travel to Seattle to play in the championship round of the ITA Indoor Nationals beginning February 18 with time and opponent TBA.

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...