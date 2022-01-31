No. 2 MT Knocks Off Miami, 4-0

The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (6-0) is moving on to the championship round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 win over Miami (5-1).

The No. 2 pair of Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi bested Martin Katz and Juan Martin Jalif, 6-2 and Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek exceled past Oren Vasser and Dan Martin, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot to secure the doubles point for the Bears.

No. 6 Mazzuchi struck first, defeating Jalif, 6-3, 6-0. Bass gave Baylor a 3-0 lead on his 6-3, 6-1 victory over Katz at the No. 5 position.

In his first ever win for the Bears, No. 4 Marko Miladinovic secured the Baylor victory after beating Vasser, 6-1, 6-3.

The Bears will travel to Seattle to play in the championship round of the ITA Indoor Nationals beginning February 18 with time and opponent TBA.