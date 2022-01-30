No. 2 MT Routs William & Mary, 4-0

The Baylor Men’s Tennis team (5-0) opened the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 sweep over William & Mary (0-2).

No. 2 Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto swept Joseph Brailovsky and Chen Ruo, 6-0.

The No. 18 pair of Finn Bass and Sven Lah secured the Bears’ doubles point on a 6-1 win over Harrison Brown and George Davis at the No. 1 spot.

Mazzuchi finished his singles match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against Daneil Pellerito at the No. 6 position and No. 3 Lah bested Sebastian Quiros, 6-2, 6-3.

At the No. 1 spot, Boitan gave the Bears’ their fourth and final point after clinching 6-4, 6-2 over George Davis.

The Bears will face Miami in day two of the ITA Kickoff Weekend tomorrow at 2 p.m. (CT).