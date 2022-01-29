Gamethread: No. 4 Baylor Bears at Alabama Crimson Tide

The Baylor Bears might be missing a key guard in today’s game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

LJ Cryer is out today. I’m not sure the exact injury that is purportedly holding him out, other than he was managing a leg injury early in the season.

Alabama has one of the wilder resumes in the country. They have wins over Gonzaga and Houston, but losses against Georgia and Iona. Georgia!!

Baylor’s challenge will be containing Mama’s guards, Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, and JD Davison in particular. Alabama wants to shoot threes, so Baylor will have to be disciplined, stick to the shooters, while still not allowing those guards to penetrate. Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua will be tasked with protecting the rim so that Baylor’s wings, especially Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan, can fly around and deflect kick out passes.

It’s tough to win on the road in a strange environment. James Akinjo is back, but it remains to be seen how effective he can be. Baylor is capable of winning this game, but so is Alabama.

Sic’em Bears!