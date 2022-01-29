No. 22 WT Falls to No. 15 USC, 3-4

The No. 22 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (2-2) lost to No. 15 USC (5-0), 3-4 in the championship round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

No. 3 Isabella Harvison and Paula Barañano defeated McKenna Koenig and Leyden Games, 6-1. Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero secured the Baylor doubles point with a 6-4 win over nationally ranked No. 23 Snow Han and Salma Ewing at the No. 1 slot.

Barañano snagged the first singles point, 6-3, 6-2 over Danielle Wilson at the No. 6 position.

At No. 2, Shcherbinina fell to nationally ranked No. 12 Salma Eewing, 3-6, 2-6 and Harvison dropped her match, 2-6, 4-6 against No. 39 Snow Han at No. 3 singles.

No. 1 Krywoj lost, 7-5, 6-2 to Eryn Cayetano—the US’ No. 1 singles player to give USC their third point of the match.

Herrero took the No. 4 spot over Sloane Morra in three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 to even up the game, but No. 5 Sahdiieva lost her three-set match against Grace Piper 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 and the Trojans secured their victory.

The Bears will travel to Austin to face UT on February 2 at 2 p.m. (CT).