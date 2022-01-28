Basketpod: Bonner’s Best Game

The Baylor Bears Basketball team is back on track with two wins in the past week, beating Oklahoma in Norman and then stomping Kansas State in the Ferrell Center.
Game Recaps
David and Brent break down two more dubs for the Bears! James Akinjo returns for part of the win against the Sooners, before leaving with what appears to be an aggravation of his tail bone injury. But great team defense wins the day!
Then they turn to an absolute demolishing of Kansas State. This time Jeremy Sochan returns, picking up right where he left off. The guys put forth their argument for Dale Bonner as player of the game.
Game Previews
Back half of the pod turns to a preview of the next two games— a weekend showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide as a part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge and Monday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers to close out the season series. Also featuring a quick pick em of the Big 12-SEC challenge as a whole.
Bears. Tide. Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Saturday at 3:00pm on ESPN.
Bears. Mountaineers. Waco, Texas. Monday at 8:00pm on ESPN.
