No. 2 MT Victorious in Pair of Dual-Matches

The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (4-0) earned victories in their first home doubleheader of the 2022 season, routing Abilene Christian University (0-5), 7-0 and Boise State (2-3), 7-0.

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian

The Bears swept the doubles point over ACU with No. 2 Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Christopher Frantzen besting Dario Kmet and Riley Tran, 6-2, and Matias Soto and Ethan Muza securing the point over Mihaly Deli and Jose Maria Rastrojo at the No. 3 spot, 6-3.

No. 1 Finn Bass and Sven Lah—ranked 18th in the country—finished doubles, 6-4, against Daniel Morozov and Tyler Stewart.

Muza gave the Bears their first singles point of the day on a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Deli at the No. 6 position. No. 3 Bass added to the Baylor lead by defeating Stewart 6-1, 6-2.

At the No. 2 spot, Lah secured the Bears’ victory over Kmet, 6-2, 6-3. With the Bears playing on, No. 4 Mazzuchi beat Savan Chhabra, 6-3, 6-2.

Soto, at the No. 1 singles position, recorded a 6-3, 7-6(7-4) victory over Morozov and No. 5 Jacob Brumm closed out the first match after excelling past Cesar Barranquero, 7-5, 7-6(7-5).

Baylor vs. Boise State

Baylor continued their doubles wins with a sweep at all three courts. The No. 18th-ranked pair of Bass and Lah finished first on a 6-1 win over Caden Moortgat and Simon Arca Costas at No. 1. With the victory, Lah recorded his 100th career doubles win.

On court 3, Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek bested Ryo Minakata and Pedro Liborio, 6-0 and No. 2 Mazzuchi and Cole Gromley closed doubles play on a 6-3 win over Jesse Haas and Jan Lucca Marquardt.

No. 6 Muza snagged the first singles point of the match with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Marquardt. Bass followed by beating Moortgat, 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 3 position and No. 1 Boitan secured the victory after a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Liborio.

Mazzuchi at No. 4 surpassed James Van Herzeele, 6-2, 6-3 and No. 2 Soto earned a 3-6, 6-1(10-2) win over Costas. At the No. 5 slot, Gromley battled to take the final match over Minakata, 7-6(7-5), 6-4.

The Bears remain in Waco to compete against William & Mary in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on January 30 at 2 p.m. (CT).