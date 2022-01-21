Basketpod: #IMMT pt. 2

Game Recaps

David and Brent, take a look at life in the Big 12. Including a second straight loss at home, this time to Oklahoma State. They also recount a rebound win over Bob Huggins’ West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Bookmarks

David mentions on a couple tweets this week, showing evidence of “The Run”....

Introducing a new scoring metric: Tracking double digit scoring runs in games (10-0 or better) over the course of the season.



Here's the landscape of the top 75 teams in terms of runs scored and runs conceded pic.twitter.com/tPvOWo4x6r — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 20, 2022

You like stats? Well, here is a really weird one for you:

Here’s a weird fact: Texas now has one Q1 win only because it lost at home Tuesday to Kansas State, which pushed the Wildcats from 76th to 65th in the NET, which made the Longhorns’ win at KSU earlier this month a Q1 win. In other words, Texas had to lose to gain a Q1 win. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) January 19, 2022

Game Previews

Then the guys turn to a preview of the next two games— a weekend showdown against Oklahoma in Norman and Tuesday’s game against the (somewhat) upstart Kansas State Wildcats in Waco.

Bears. Sooners. Norman, Oklahoma. Saturday at 2:00pm on ESPN+.

Bears. Wildcats. Waco, Texas. Tuesday at 7:00pm on ESPN+.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

