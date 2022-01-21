 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Basketpod: #IMMT pt. 2

By David_Hornbeak
David and Brent, take a look at life in the Big 12. Including a second straight loss at home, this time to Oklahoma State. They also recount a rebound win over Bob Huggins’ West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

David mentions on a couple tweets this week, showing evidence of “The Run”....

You like stats? Well, here is a really weird one for you:

Game Previews

Then the guys turn to a preview of the next two games— a weekend showdown against Oklahoma in Norman and Tuesday’s game against the (somewhat) upstart Kansas State Wildcats in Waco.

Bears. Sooners. Norman, Oklahoma. Saturday at 2:00pm on ESPN+.

Bears. Wildcats. Waco, Texas. Tuesday at 7:00pm on ESPN+.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen

