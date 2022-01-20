No. 2 MT Earns 6-1 Victory Over Nebraska

After sweeping yesterday’s match against Creighton, the No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (2-0) earned a 6-1 dual-match win over Nebraska (1-1) in Lincoln.

The Bears’ No. 1 pair of Finn Bass and Sven Lah, who are ranked No. 18 in the country, took the first doubles match, 6-1, over Huber and Lozano and Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi secured the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Gleason and Wiedenhorn at the No. 2 spot.

At No. 3, Nebraska’s Maruyama and Dixit won their match over Adrian Boitan and Cole Gromley, 6-4.

Mazzuchi snagged the first Baylor singles point over Calvin Mueller, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 5 position and Nebraska responded with their own point following No. 6 Roni Hietaranta’s victory over Gromley, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 4 Bass increased Baylor’s lead after defeating Maruyama, 6-4, 6-1 and No. 48 Lah secured the Baylor victory on court 3 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Wiedenhorn.

Soto recorded a 3-6, 6-4 (10-4) win over Dario Huber at No. 2 singles and No. 1 Boitan finished the day beating William Gleaton in a comeback tiebreak 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).

The Bears open at-home season play with a dual-match against Boise State on January 24 at 4 p.m. (CT).