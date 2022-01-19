No. 2 MT Topples Creighton, 7-0

After three match postponements over the past week, the No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (1-0) bested Creighton (0-2), 7-0 at Nebraska’s Dillon Tennis Center.

The Bears struck first in a doubles sweep with No. 1 pair Finn Bass and Sven Lah, ranked No. 18 in the country, beating Casey Ross and Matthew Lanahan, 6-3 followed by Adrian Boitan and Jacob Brumm notching a 6-2 victory over Stratton Brown and Zack Maline at court 3.

Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto finished the doubles scoring with a 6-4 win against Shin Inoue and Jose Oscar Diaz at the No. 2 spot.

No. 6 Cole Gromley snagged the Bears’ first singles point with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Ethan Neil.

Lah, ranked 48th nationally, excelled past Lanahan, 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot and No. 4 Mazzuchi earned his inaugural victory in the green and gold against Diaz, 6-1, 6-3, securing the Baylor win.

Bears’ No. 1 Boitan pushed the Bears to 5-0 after defeating Ross 6-1, 6-3. Brumm inked his first Baylor win on a three-set tiebreak over Inoue, 1-6, 6-2, 10-8, at the No. 5 position and No. 3 Bass captured the sweep by besting Brown, 7-5, 6-4.

The Bears face Nebraska at Dillon Tennis Center tomorrow at 5 p.m. (CT).