No. 11 WT Excels Past Illinois, 6-1

No. 11 Baylor Women’s Tennis (1-1) bounced back from yesterday’s loss to defeat Illinois (0-1), 6-1 on Day Two of the Bella the Ball Collegiate Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Bears snagged the doubles point with gritty wins on doubles 1 and 3. Alina Shcherbinina and and Anita Sahdiieva defeated the Fighting Illini’s Kate Duong and Megan Heuser, 7-5 and Paula Barañano and Ana Carmen Zamburek secured the point with a 6-1 win over Kida Ferrari and Shivani Ingle.

Isabella Harvison and Alicia Herrero lost their doubles match at the No. 2 spot, 6-4, against Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah.

The Bears continued their success streak with No. 5 Barañano scoring first 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 over Kasia Treiber in singles play. Sahdiieva gave Baylor their third point in straight sets on a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Frazier at the No. 3 spot.

After dropping her first set at No. 2, Harvison defeated Yeah, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to secure the Baylor victory!

The Bears and Fighting Illinis continued match play with No. 1 Shcherbinina notching a three-set win over Duong, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 and Herrero added a tiebreak with in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 against Heuser at the No. 4 slot.

Illinois recorded their only score of the day at No. 6 singles with Ferrari besting Zamburek, 7-5, 7-5.

The Bears return to action at home in the ITA Kickoff Weekend from January 28th-30th with first serve TBA.