NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Christian

Basketpod: Lessons Learned

By David_Hornbeak
Brent Pollard
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor Bears Basketball team splits the week, beating TCU but dropping their first game of the year to a very good Texas Tech.

Game Recaps

David and Brent, take a look at life in the Big 12. Including a tough fought win on the road against TCU. They also recount the Bears’ first loss of the year, a close loss to Texas Tech in Waco. Even with the loss, the Bears were the last remaining undefeated team in all of college basketball (so what if it was only for a couple hours?!).

Bookmarks

David mentions on a single tweet this week, but it could mean great things.....

Game Previews

OThen the guys turn to a preview of the next two games— a weekend showdown against Fort Worth and Tuesday’s game against a stingy Then the guys turn to a preview of the next two games— a weekend showdown against Oklahoma State in Waco and Tuesday’s oddly-timed game against a solid West Virginia on the road in Morgantown.

Bears. Pokes. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 4:00pm on ESPN.

Bears. Mountaineers. Morgantown, West Virginia. Tuesday at 4:00pm (again, ???) on ESPN2.

Starting Five

This week’s Starting Five: Best Baylor Uniforms. VOTE BELOW!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

