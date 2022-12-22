Armed Forces Bowl Game Thread: Baylor vs. Air Force

A few notes before the game:
- Siaki Ika opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft and won’t play. Mark Milton opted out, as well.
- Two players are reportedly suspended: Khalil Keith and Lorando Johnson. I don’t know why.
- Jordan Nabors apparently isn’t playing, assumedly due to injury.
- This may end up being the coldest bowl game of all time, but Baylor fans appear to be ready.
Virtually all pregame activities have been canceled due to winds and cold weather. The flyover is still on.— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 22, 2022
If we get to 12 degrees or lower by kickoff, this is the coldest bowl game on record in 39 years (1983 Liberty Bowl).
- Baylor is in green-white-green:
Tonight’s @ArmedForcesBowl— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 22, 2022
⚪️ #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/lBrHF34xxN
Have a great night! The game is on ESPN starting at 6:30 PM CT.
