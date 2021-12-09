Women’s Volleyball: Baylor vs Minnesota Sweet 16 Game Thread

For the 3rd season in a row, Baylor Volleyball will be playing in the Sweet 16 today. 5th seeded Baylor (22-5) will take on 12th seeded Minnesota (22-8) in the Regional Semifinals at 2 pm CT. This will be a rematch of an early season meeting in which Baylor won 3-1. At the time Minnesota was ranked 7th and Baylor 10th. The winner will face either 4th seeded Wisconsin or 13 seeded UCLA in Saturday’s Regional Final at 7 pm CT. All games are being hosted by Wisconsin at the UW Field House in Madison.

Game Time: 2 pm CT

Where to Watch: ESPNU

Players to Watch: Baylor has four first-team All-Big 12 picks and All-Americans in Avery Skinner, 2019 National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley, Lauren Harrison and Big 12 Setter of the Year Hannah Sedwick. Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy is the Big Ten Player of the Year and a three-time All-American

Fun Facts: