 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern State at Baylor

Basketpod: Baylor is Well

By David_Hornbeak and mattisbear
Brent Pollard
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

In what is becoming somewhat unremarkable news, the Baylor Bears remain the No. 1 team in the land (stop and think about that for a second lol). David and Brent are joined by the editor in chief of Our Daily Bears, Mattisbear, to discuss all of the happenings in Baylor basketball. Perhaps most notably, the new home for Baylor Basketball, the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

The trio then break down a solid road win against Pac-12 foe, Oregon. Matt addresses #BaylorTwitter and all lay out their thoughts on a lesser team’s recent comments.

David takes a minute to smell the statistical roses before turning to a preview of a Top 10 match up on Saturday in Ames, Iowa as the No. 1 Bears (12-0) take on a pleasant surprise undefeated No. 8 Iowa State (12-0) team (Saturday, 1/1 at 1:00pm central on ESPNU).

Check out the crazy stats mentioned during the show:

Finally, a return of everyone’s favorite new segment (and the only new segment): L-Word or F-Word. Topics:

  • Sochan’s Newest Hair Style
  • Mo Bamba aka Great Value Flo Thamba

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen

Iowa State Eye Test | They Move Their Bodies Like A Cyclone

ODB Mailbag - Sugar Bowl Edition: Answered

Baylor WBB Runs Away from North Texas 86-65

Loading comments...