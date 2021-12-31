Basketpod: Baylor is Well

In what is becoming somewhat unremarkable news, the Baylor Bears remain the No. 1 team in the land (stop and think about that for a second lol). David and Brent are joined by the editor in chief of Our Daily Bears, Mattisbear, to discuss all of the happenings in Baylor basketball. Perhaps most notably, the new home for Baylor Basketball, the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

The trio then break down a solid road win against Pac-12 foe, Oregon. Matt addresses #BaylorTwitter and all lay out their thoughts on a lesser team’s recent comments.

David takes a minute to smell the statistical roses before turning to a preview of a Top 10 match up on Saturday in Ames, Iowa as the No. 1 Bears (12-0) take on a pleasant surprise undefeated No. 8 Iowa State (12-0) team (Saturday, 1/1 at 1:00pm central on ESPNU).

Check out the crazy stats mentioned during the show:

Baylor football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball finished the 2021 calendar year with a combined 74-7 record.



Three Big 12 Championships & a National Championship mixed in.



No other program in the country finished with less than 10 losses combined in those three sports. — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) December 30, 2021

Over the last 3 seasons, Baylor has 3 of the longest winning streaks by any team in Big 12’s 26-year history:



1. 23 by Baylor (2019-20)

2. 22 by Kansas (1996-97)

3. 20 by Kansas (2007-08)

T4. 18 by Baylor (2020-21)

T4. 18 by Baylor (active; 2021-22)

T4. 18 by Kansas (3 times) — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 29, 2021

Finally, a return of everyone’s favorite new segment (and the only new segment): L-Word or F-Word. Topics:

Sochan’s Newest Hair Style

Mo Bamba aka Great Value Flo Thamba

Go Bears and Sic Em!

