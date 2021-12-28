New Orleans Primer: The Best of the Best While In NOLA For the Sugar Bowl

You couldn’t ask for a better bowl venue than the Sugar Bowl. New Orleans on New Years Eve is a great place to have a good time before we go to see our Bears take apart Ol’ Miss. I used to go to NOLA once or twice a month for business (and pleasure) and figured it might be helpful to provide a primer of the Best of the Best to help you have the ultimate experience while there. This is not an exhaustive list, but it should be a good soup starter to enjoying yourself.

FOOD

Breakfast Dining

Toast - Excellent, French and American Cuisine.

https://www.toastneworleans.com

Mother’s - Fan favorite, American.

https://www.mothersrestaurant.net

Horn’s - 80 years and going strong, American.

https://hornsnola.com

Cafe Du Mond - Beignets and chicory coffee anyone? Gotta go to the original for bragging rights.

https://shop.cafedumonde.com

Cafe Beignet - Hand made beignets...yum!

https://www.cafebeignet.com

Court of Two Sisters - Excellent Brunch.

https://www.courtoftwosisters.com

Lunch Dining

Central Grocery and Deli - The best Muffaletta Sandwiches!

https://centralgrocery.com

Camellia Grill - Gotta get the fried pecan pie. Ride the street car up and back from the Quarters.

camelliagrillnola.com

Ruby Slipper - Breakfast or Lunch, American and Cajun.

www.therubyslippercafe.net

Cochon Butcher Deli - My favorite Deli of all time!

https://cochonbutcher.com

St. James Cheese Company - Ok, so maybe St. James is my favorite deli...can’t go wrong. Wonderful cheese shop!

https://stjamescheese.com

Napoleon House and Pimm’s Cup Bar - Lunch/Dinner with a world class bar. American and Cajun.

https://www.napoleonhouse.com

Palace Cafe - Legendary Creole food.

www.palacecafe.com

Dinner Dining

Italian Barrel - Mama Mia it's good!

https://theitalianbarrel.com

Commanders Palace - #1 in NOLA. No t-shirts or shorts. Dessert chef is amazing!

https://www.commanderspalace.com

Dickie Brennen’s Steakhouse - Forever NOLA’s favorite steak place.

https://www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com

Doris Metropolitan Steakhouse - Excellent.

https://dorismetropolitan.com › en › new-orleans

The Rum House - Fun place with Caribbean and Latin food.

https://www.therumhouse.com

Clancy’s - Great seafood.

https://www.clancysneworleans.com

Mambo’s - Excellent Cajun and Creole.

https://www.mambosnola.com

Olde Nola Cookery - Same as above.

https://www.nolacookery.com

Jacques-Imo’s Cafe - Outstanding America, Cajun, and Creole.

https://jacques-imos.com

MUSIC

Preservation Hall - Honoring the tradition on NOLA Jazz and usually has great music.

https://www.preservationhall.com

The Spotted Cat Music Club - Wonderful Jazz Bar...maybe the best.

https://www.spottedcatmusicclub.com

Frenchmen Street - Located in the French Quarter’s, it’s one of NOLA’s best kept secrets with great live music, bars, and art venues. Multiple music venues.

https://frenchmenst.com

Tiptina’s - Never know who you might see and outstanding music. If they’re from New Orleans and have hit it big time, they’ve played at Tiptina’s.

https://tipitinas.com

THINGS TO SEE

The National WWII Museum - #1 attraction in New Orleans and #2 in the country.

https://www.nationalww2museum.org

Jackson Square - Want to see street performers, painters, musicians, jugglers, etc...? Go to the historic national landmark Jackson Square.

Tours - I’ve taken many tours around the country and New Orleans has some of the best!

Steamboat Tour - https://www.steamboatnatchez.com

Swamp and Airboat Tour - https://www.neworleansairboattours.com

Food Walking Tour of the French Quarters - https://www.destination-kitchen.com

New Orleans City Tour - https://louisianaswamp.com/tours/new-orleans-katrina-tour/

Ghost, Voodoo, and Vampire Tour - https://witchesbrewtours.com

Like I said, this should get you started. Feel free to leave any recommendations below and I’ll see you in NOLA!

xoxo

BNT