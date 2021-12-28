New Orleans Primer: The Best of the Best While In NOLA For the Sugar Bowl

You couldn’t ask for a better bowl venue than the Sugar Bowl. New Orleans on New Years Eve is a great place to have a good time before we go to see our Bears take apart Ol’ Miss. I used to go to NOLA once or twice a month for business (and pleasure) and figured it might be helpful to provide a primer of the Best of the Best to help you have the ultimate experience while there. This is not an exhaustive list, but it should be a good soup starter to enjoying yourself.
FOOD
Breakfast Dining
Toast - Excellent, French and American Cuisine.
https://www.toastneworleans.com
Mother’s - Fan favorite, American.
https://www.mothersrestaurant.net
Horn’s - 80 years and going strong, American.
Cafe Du Mond - Beignets and chicory coffee anyone? Gotta go to the original for bragging rights.
Cafe Beignet - Hand made beignets...yum!
Court of Two Sisters - Excellent Brunch.
https://www.courtoftwosisters.com
Lunch Dining
Central Grocery and Deli - The best Muffaletta Sandwiches!
Camellia Grill - Gotta get the fried pecan pie. Ride the street car up and back from the Quarters.
Ruby Slipper - Breakfast or Lunch, American and Cajun.
Cochon Butcher Deli - My favorite Deli of all time!
St. James Cheese Company - Ok, so maybe St. James is my favorite deli...can’t go wrong. Wonderful cheese shop!
Napoleon House and Pimm’s Cup Bar - Lunch/Dinner with a world class bar. American and Cajun.
Palace Cafe - Legendary Creole food.
Dinner Dining
Italian Barrel - Mama Mia it's good!
Commanders Palace - #1 in NOLA. No t-shirts or shorts. Dessert chef is amazing!
https://www.commanderspalace.com
Dickie Brennen’s Steakhouse - Forever NOLA’s favorite steak place.
https://www.dickiebrennanssteakhouse.com
Doris Metropolitan Steakhouse - Excellent.
https://dorismetropolitan.com › en › new-orleans
The Rum House - Fun place with Caribbean and Latin food.
Clancy’s - Great seafood.
https://www.clancysneworleans.com
Mambo’s - Excellent Cajun and Creole.
Olde Nola Cookery - Same as above.
Jacques-Imo’s Cafe - Outstanding America, Cajun, and Creole.
MUSIC
Preservation Hall - Honoring the tradition on NOLA Jazz and usually has great music.
https://www.preservationhall.com
The Spotted Cat Music Club - Wonderful Jazz Bar...maybe the best.
https://www.spottedcatmusicclub.com
Frenchmen Street - Located in the French Quarter’s, it’s one of NOLA’s best kept secrets with great live music, bars, and art venues. Multiple music venues.
Tiptina’s - Never know who you might see and outstanding music. If they’re from New Orleans and have hit it big time, they’ve played at Tiptina’s.
THINGS TO SEE
The National WWII Museum - #1 attraction in New Orleans and #2 in the country.
https://www.nationalww2museum.org
Jackson Square - Want to see street performers, painters, musicians, jugglers, etc...? Go to the historic national landmark Jackson Square.
Tours - I’ve taken many tours around the country and New Orleans has some of the best!
Steamboat Tour - https://www.steamboatnatchez.com
Swamp and Airboat Tour - https://www.neworleansairboattours.com
Food Walking Tour of the French Quarters - https://www.destination-kitchen.com
New Orleans City Tour - https://louisianaswamp.com/tours/new-orleans-katrina-tour/
Ghost, Voodoo, and Vampire Tour - https://witchesbrewtours.com
Like I said, this should get you started. Feel free to leave any recommendations below and I’ll see you in NOLA!
xoxo
BNT
