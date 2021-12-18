Baylor’s Men and Women’s Basketball Will Have a New Home!

Today is a day of great joy across the Baylor nation as the new basketball arena location has been chosen. Read more about it here: Waco Tribune Herald Article
The city of Waco will partner with Baylor University to fund a $185 million home for the university's basketball teams on the downtown riverfront, one that would double as a city-run performance venue and anchor a larger development. https://t.co/CW7WWgFrk6— WacoTrib Sports Dept (@WacoTribSports) December 18, 2021
- The facility will cost $185M
- City will chip in $65M
- It will be available for games and practices year round, but the city will use it 90 days a year for concerts
- The facility will be next to I-35 behind the Robinson Towers and on the Brazos river. Who would have thought we would have sailgating at basketball games.
- Seating capacity will be 7,000 and hearing rumblings of a Club Level section.
- For those who wonder about these things, yes there will be parking garages.
- This should bring in $700M annually for the city of Waco.
Baylor Twitter World Responds
This is going to be spectacular!
