2023 Dripping Springs Quarterback Austin Novosad Commits to Baylor

Early this morning Dripping Springs Quarterback Austin Novosad gave his verbal commitment to Baylor.

The 6’3 185lb sophomore was the main focus of Dave Aranda and his staff for the 2023 class, with the lead recruiter being QB coach Shawn Bell. Novosad was the District 12-5A 2020 Newcomer of the Year and 2021 Overall MVP. He chose Baylor over a growing list of programs including Colorado, UH, Texas Tech, SMU, UTSA, and Vanderbilt. He also seems like someone who will take the lead in helping recruit other players to Baylor.