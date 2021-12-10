The 2021 Baylor Oscars Ballot

Awards season is upon us!

After one of the greatest years in the history of Baylor Athletics, it’s time for us, the fans, to decide who shined above the rest. The Team here at Our Daily Bears has carefully crafted a list of nominees of the top performers, teams, coaches, and moments of the year. Now, it’s time for you to decide who will receive each of the coveted Baylor Oscars. Fill out your official ballot below to have your voice heard. Voting will close on Sunday night, and we will announce the winners next week.