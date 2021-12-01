Basketpod: A Tale of Two Kendalls

David and Kendall, for the last time as a member of ODB, take a look at the Baylor Bears’ Battle 4 Atlantis tournament title and the state of college basketball so far. The guys talk impressive showings and possible areas for improvement to take the Bears to the next level. Finally, Kendall recounts a few of his favorite moments from his time on the Basketpod over the years.

Never fear! The show will go on, look out for an announcement soon!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

