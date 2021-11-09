Baylor Ranked No. 13 in CFP Rankings

Baylor dropped one spot to No. 13 in the CFP rankings. The Bears are one spot ahead of BYU.
Georgia and Alabama remained No. 1 and No. 2. Oregon moved to No. 3 and Ohio State is No. 4.
The biggest shock is that Michigan jumped Michigan State. Although Sparty lost to Purdue, Michigan State just beat Michigan. Michigan is No. 6 and Michigan State is No. 7. Cincinnati is No. 5, and Oklahoma remains No. 8.
Gary Barta notes that the metrics all say that Michigan is better than Michigan State, and the loss opened the door for Michigan to move ahead.— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 10, 2021
Of course, that same argument is true for Oregon and Ohio State, but the answer is different.
