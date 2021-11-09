Baylor Ranked No. 13 in CFP Rankings

Baylor dropped one spot to No. 13 in the CFP rankings. The Bears are one spot ahead of BYU.

Georgia and Alabama remained No. 1 and No. 2. Oregon moved to No. 3 and Ohio State is No. 4.

The biggest shock is that Michigan jumped Michigan State. Although Sparty lost to Purdue, Michigan State just beat Michigan. Michigan is No. 6 and Michigan State is No. 7. Cincinnati is No. 5, and Oklahoma remains No. 8.