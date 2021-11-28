The Code of Sportsmanship Says It’s Okay to Leave OU with Time on the Contract: Lincoln Riley to USC

Following his loss to Oklahoma State, Lincoln Riley told the media, “I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU.”

Credit Riley for his honesty. Today, Pete Thamel and a host of others have reported: Riley is leaving OU for USC.

This is absolutely amazing. Oklahoma spent all year telling everyone they’re too good for the Big 12. The only thing holding back Oklahoma from not losing to SEC teams by double digits in the playoffs was the albatross of playing in the Big 12. Get OU to the SEC, and suddenly the Sooners will beat the teams they can’t beat in January.

Riley apparently didn’t feel that way. I can’t blame him. I’ve thought USC is the best job in football. The PAC-12 is down tremendously, and you get to recruit to beautiful weather in America’s second biggest city. You have recent history—though I’m getting older saying that—with Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.

It’s funny that Riley said not too long ago that Dave Aranda violated the code of sportsmanship by kicking a field goal to play for Big 12 tiebreaker rules. I’m curious, does it violate the code of sportsmanship to say yesterday, “We’ve been through a lot together. This isn’t our first rodeo together. … .We’ve worked well together and we’re going to keep working well together,” and then leave for USC the next day?

OU fans have to take these jokes. They spent all season saying Aranda wouldn’t stay in Waco if USC or LSU called. They told us that you can’t ask someone to stick around to subsidize lesser schools. Apparently Riley took that lesson to heart and left Oklahoma for USC.