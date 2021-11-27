Filed under: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Game Thread New, 88 comments By Kendall_Kaut@kendallkaut Nov 27, 2021, 6:15pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports Good luck to the wonderful Oklahoma State University. We wish them the best at 6:30 on ABC. More From Our Daily Bears It’s More than Numbers: Why Dave Aranda Made the Right Decision Going for it Missed it! Baylor Beats Tech 27-24! Baylor-Texas Tech Game Thread Senior Day Spotlight: Jalen Pitre Baylor vs. Texas Tech—BU-TT Bowl Preview/Prediction Thread Three Takeaways from Baylor’s Battle 4 Atlantis Title Win Over Michigan State Loading comments...
Loading comments...