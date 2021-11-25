Three Takeaways from Baylor’s 69-61 Win over VCU

No. 5 Baylor (6-0) knocked off VCU (3-3) 69-61. Baylor takes on Michigan State at 10 AM tomorrow for the title.

The Bears led by two at halftime. When Baylor built a lead, VCU seemed to answer. The game was closer than the final score. VCU’s aggressive ball screen coverage gave Baylor fits, as the Bears finished with 19 turnovers.

But a win early in the season is always good. This team has a lot of new pieces, and to reach the heights it hopes to hit, Baylor has a lot to work with.

Three Takeaways:

1) Baylor has to handle hard hedging and doubles better- James Akinjo had a brutal first half. He finished 1-of-6 with seven turnovers.

Akinjo was First Team All-PAC 12 and the Big East Freshman of the Year. He did not play well today. He needs to pass when doubled, and do a better job not dribbling into traffic.

With his history, and the talent of his teammates, Akinjo should get this figured out. Today will hopefully be his worst day of the year.

2) Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has had a great two games in the Battle 4 Atlantis- Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit a three! He also hit some buckets inside, and he’s a force on defense.

The Bears had him play 17 minutes in the first half after Flo Thamba picked up his second. Tchatchoua should play a lot of minutes this year.

3) Kendall Brown, shouts to the name, and the game- Brown opened the second half throwing down an alley-oop. He drove well, and didn’t make mistakes (one turnover). Although Baylor wasn’t efficient today, Brown’s 6-of-9 performance for 14 points was vital.