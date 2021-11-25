Thankful: 2021

Thanksgiving 2020.

This time last year we were likely at home celebrating Thanksgiving with more shadows than usual hanging over our heads.

Fallout from COVID-19 brought anxiety, fear. Families stayed apart to protect others; celebrations were delayed or cancelled.

Even football was frustrating. A channel through which people normally come together and connect turned into a pivot point of disagreement and argument. Tailgates were held in backyards or in living rooms. On-field results, however trivial in comparison, were disappointing as well.

Thanksgiving 2021.

Things are… closer to normal. People can now safely gather with family for holidays or in Waco on Saturdays.

As most, my mind turns to what I’m thankful for.

I’m thankful for my family, happy and healthy.

I’m thankful for my friends who lift me up and keep me grounded.

I’m thankful for the Baylor community, online and off.

I’m thankful for those in the Baylor community passionate enough to dedicate real time and energy to sharing stories and knowledge for the rest of the community to learn from and enjoy.

I’m thankful for the folks who spend maybe even more time recording and editing audio that let’s Baylor fans consume all that goodness while doing dishes or driving to work.

I’m thankful for all the readers and listeners and question-writers and retweeters.

I’m thankful for sports and what it brings us.

I can’t wait to help amplify all the wonderful voices already present in the OurDailyBears universe, and I can’t wait to introduce all the new voices we have lined up and ready to contribute.

ODB was the first Baylor online community I was involved with. I’ve seen it grow and evolve and it thrills me to no end that the community has exploded like it has.

My vision for ODB is this: Remain the first stop for updates, information, and entertainment on everything Baylor Athletics.

We are looking to add even more ways to interact with the community, more video and multimedia content, and more educational snippets to help elevate everyone’s understanding of the sports they watch. I am looking forward to bolstering relationships with SicEm365, BearsIlustrated, and SicEmSports to help bring their great work on the recruiting trail to light. And I am excited to see even more interaction with the readers! YOU are the ones that make ODB what it is.

I love this community. Know that I am thankful for you.

PS. If you’d like to be a contributing member of OurDailyBears, I encourage you to submit FanPosts! If you’d like to commit to contributing on a regular basis and you would like to learn more on how to make that happen, send me a DM on Twitter.