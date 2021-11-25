Thanksgiving Holiday: Other Games Thread—College and NFL

Every year I start this thread early because there are a lot of games on Thursday and Friday. And because the NFL games are such a tradition, feel free to comment on those as well. Below are a few games that are worth watching.

1.) Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (Thursday) —- This rivalry has had some classic moments the past few seasons. It’s caused coaches to get fired and has been close in recent years. In 2021, there is a lot at stake for both teams. Ole Miss is playing for a NY6 bowl game bid and the Bulldogs are trying to achieve a 3rd straight victory over a ranked opponent. 6:30 PM (ESPN)

2.) Kansas State vs. Texas (Friday) —All eyes will be on the quarterback situation for both teams. The Wildcats are a totally different team with Skylar Thompson playing. For the Longhorns, they will get one more look at their quarterback before the off-season. If Card is out, it will be one last audition for Casey Thompson. It would be a nightmare scenario for the Horns to be in the exact same situation they were last off-season. 11:00 AM (FOX)

3.) Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (Saturday) — Let’s hope the game means something to Baylor fans. Of course, there are conference title and CFP implications for both teams. It should be an atmosphere to remember in Stillwater. Not much else needs to be said. 6:30 PM (ABC)