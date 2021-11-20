Week 12: Other Games Thread

Week 12 of the college football season brings another nice slate of games. Several SEC teams are playing FCS competition this weekend, but there are a couple of playoff elimination games. Below I have highlighted a few games worth watching.

1.) Michigan State vs. Ohio State — As strange as it sounds this might be a trap game for the Buckeyes. Next weekend’s game on the road against a potential top-10 Michigan team will receive a lot more hype. But watch out for Kenneth Walker trying to have a Heisman moment on the road. 11:00 AM (ABC)

2.) SMU vs. Cincinnati — The Mustangs bounced back last weekend after two tough losses on the road. They will be one of the toughest teams, at least on paper, that the Bearcats have faced in a while. Lets see if Cincy can make a statement as the regular season winds down. 2:30 PM (ESPN)

3.) Oregon vs. Utah — The Ducks are going to have earn their ranking after this week. The Utes have won 6 out of their last 7 games and most of them have not been very close. A lot on the line for Oregon and the entire PAC 12. 6:30 PM (ABC)