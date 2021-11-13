Filed under: Baylor Bears Football Baylor Bears 2021 Football Season Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners 2021 Baylor-Oklahoma Game Thread New, 492 comments By Kendall_Kaut@kendallkaut Nov 13, 2021, 10:33am CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Baylor-Oklahoma Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports We’re on Fox at 11. More From Our Daily Bears Big 12 Speed: No. 13 Baylor Blasts No. 8 Oklahoma 27-14! Week 11: Other Games Thread Four Takeaways from Baylor’s 87-60 Win over Incarnate Word Baylor vs. Oklahoma—Preview/Prediction Thread Baylor-Incarnate Word: Three Things to Watch Big 12 Week Eleven Football Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...