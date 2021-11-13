Week 11: Other Games Thread

It’s getting down to crunch time of the college football season. The next few weeks will be about eliminating teams from conference title consideration and positioning for possible bowl game opportunities. This weekend provides a nice slate of action.

1.) Michigan vs. Penn State — The Wolverines have to feel good about their opportunities, especially after rival Michigan State lost last weekend. A Big 10 title and possible CFP appearance are still within reach. But it won’t be easy on the road against Penn State. 11:00 AM (ABC)

2.) Georgia vs. Tennessee — This will be the toughest test for the Bulldogs until the SEC championship game. They are going on the road against a team that is coming off an impressive victory against ranked Kentucky. The Volunteers are desperate for a memorable win. I can’t remember the last time they had one. 2:30 PM (CBS)

3.) Notre Dame vs. Virginia — The Cavaliers offense can put up a lot of points and are at home. Sometimes that can be a recipe for an upset. 6:30 PM (ABC)