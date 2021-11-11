Big 12 Week Eleven Football Preview

#8 Oklahoma @ #13 Baylor

Saturday, November 13th 11:00 AM CT, FOX

I don’t think I can overstate how huge of a game this is for both teams as #13 Baylor (7-2, 4-2) hosts #8 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0). Baylor is fresh off a highly disappointing loss to TCU, where quarterback Chandler Morris essentially air-raided the daylights out of Baylor. Part of that feels like it was a long time coming as there has been some suspect secondary play on Baylor’s part, but some of that also feels like Baylor’s defensive staff was surprised given TCU’s stronger affinity for running the ball throughout much of the season. Nevertheless, Baylor’s secondary will need to shore itself up quickly as Oklahoma has the tools to cause similar problems through the air. Offensively, quarterback Gerry Bohannon threw a pair of really untimely interceptions, (one of which wasn’t fully on him). Nevertheless, that will need to be cleaned up as well for this game. For OU, this marks the start of the toughest stretch of their schedule by far (@ Baylor, Iowa State, and @ Oklahoma State). I have had my suspicions about OU for much of the year (as does the CFP committee it seems, as they have OU ranked very low for an undefeated team). This is a great opportunity for Baylor to expose the Sooners. Also, Baylor still has multiple paths to the Big 12 championship game, but all of them rely on the Bears taking care of business. Oklahoma is favored by 5.5 at the writing of this article. Give me the Bears at home!

38-35 Baylor

West Virginia @ Kansas State

Saturday, November 13th 11:00 AM CT, FS1

West Virginia (4-5, 2-3) really needs to pick up a couple wins down the stretch in order to reach bowl eligibility. They will certainly have some opportunities with Texas and Kansas remaining on the schedule. But a win here would have Mountaineers feeling much more optimistic about their chances. And West Virginia had been playing well until they got dismantled by Oklahoma State, losing 24-3. Kansas State (6-3, 3-3) has surged to bowl eligibility off of three straight wins against Texas Tech, TCU, and Kansas. The Mountaineers will pose a formidable test for the Wildcats, as KState looks to climb up the Big 12 ranks. Kansas State is favored by 6.5, which feels about right.

30-24 Kansas State

Iowa State @ Texas Tech

Saturday, November 13th 2:30 PM CT, ESPN2

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2) rebounded nicely from its disappointing loss to West Virginia by laying an absolute beatdown on Texas in the second half of their game over the weekend. They now travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4) who just named former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire as their head coach. There is no way McGuire will have had enough time to make any substantial changes, but perhaps the mere energy surrounding his hire will give the Red Raiders a boost. Nevertheless, Iowa State has been a solid team throughout most of the year (with a few head-scratching lapses throughout). Iowa State is favored by 10.5, but I think the Cyclones pull away for closer to a three score victory.

38-20 Iowa State

Kansas @ Texas

Saturday, November 13th 6:30 PM CT, ESPNU

Kansas (1-8, 0-6) has a chance here to be absolutely legendary. They travel to Austin to take on Texas (4-5, 2-4), whose season has gone fully off the rails. Whether it be monkeys biting children, videos of team scoldings getting leaked, or losing four straight in a very apparent lack of mental toughness, the Longhorns’ first season under Steve Sarkisian has been a disaster. The only thing that could make it worse would be a loss here, in a game the Longhorns very likely need to win to squeak into bowl eligibility. We’ve seen the sparks that Kansas has, given their very close game with OU. If Kansas can bring that energy to this game, I think they have a legitimate shot. Texas is somehow favored by a whopping 30.5 points. While I ultimately doubt Kansas wins this one, that spread is far too big given everything that has been happening at Texas. I think its closer to a 7-10 point win. But Kansas. Prove me wrong. Become college football meme legends. Please.

31-23 Texas

TCU @ #10 Oklahoma State

Saturday, November 13th 7:00 PM CT, FOX

Both of these programs are coming off of big wins over the weekend. #10 Oklahoma State’s (8-1, 5-1) defense absolutely stymied a West Virginia squad that was on a strong upswing. TCU (4-5, 2-4) shocked Baylor with a nearly unstoppable passing attack in their first game without Gary Patterson. The question, then, will be if TCU’s quarterback, Chandler Morris, can keep up that momentum against probably the best defense in the conference in a road night game. I ultimately do not think he will be able to do that, as Oklahoma State is favored by 13 points. But, if TCU could snag another upset victory, that would do marvels for Baylor’s conference championship hopes.

27-17 Oklahoma State

FieldinOfDreams’ 2021 Prediction Record through Week 10: 45-15