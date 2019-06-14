2019 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Stephen F. Austin

As we are now 12 weeks away from the start of Baylor’s football season, this post will kickoff the 12 Fridays of quick-hitting previews for Baylor’s 2019 opponents. First up is SFA.

Opponent: Stephen F. Austin

Nickname: The Lumberjacks, or The ‘Jacks

Kickoff: August 31st, 6:00 PM CT

Location: McLane Stadium

Conference: Southland Conference (FCS)

Head coach: Colby Carthel

Last year’s record: 2-8

Notable outcomes: Lost to Mississippi State 63-6; defeated Abilene Christian 24-21

Key losses: Foster Sawyer, QB; Chris Wilkerson, long snapper (signed with 49ers)

Strength: Receivers. They had a solid spring game performance with 303 receiving yards. QuenTyvian “Q” Borders had 113 yards himself on five catches.

Weakness: Quarterbacks, they’re only two deep and likely will be starting a redshirt freshman with no proven collegiate experience.

Prediction: This year’s Baylor team is not that of two years past, which lost to Liberty in the opener. The Bears return a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. What this team does still have, however, is the memory of two years ago. Many of Baylor’s key players were there for that devastating loss. The only way this game is close is likely if Baylor overlooks SFA and is overconfident. The fact that a lot of the team’s leaders were around two years ago should prevent that. Baylor in a landslide.

59-10 Baylor