7 Saturdays Until Baylor Football: Let’s Remember When Baylor Beat West Virginia 73-42

Seven Saturdays remain until Baylor football kicks off its season against ACU in McLane Stadium. Each of the upcoming Saturdays until September 1st, we’ll reminisce back on highlight events in Baylor football history tied to the number of Saturdays left. This Saturday, we’ll look back on when Baylor beat West Virginia by a basketball score of 73-42 in the 2013 football season.

Bryce Petty was in peak form that night, torching West Virginia for 347 yards and two touchdowns (thrown to Antwan Goodley and Tevin Reese), while adding another on the ground.

Lache Seastrunk was also on fire, scoring two touchdowns and racking up 172 yards off of 15 carries (11.5 yards per carry!!!).

Glasco Martin also got in on the scoring, adding two touchdowns of his own.

Needless to say, it was an offensive explosion for the Bears. With 73 points and 872 yards tons of records were broken by Baylor, including Baylor’s records for total offense and points scored, the Big 12 record for total offense, and West Virginia’s record for yards allowed. Truly one of the best offensive performances of all time in college football history.