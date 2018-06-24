Daily Bears Report 6/24/2018 Baylor Football’s Big Man Ricardo Benitez Jr.

Ricardo Benitez Jr.

Benitez overcoming big odds to play at Baylor | National | smdailyjournal.com, Eighteen years ago, JoAnne Benitez got the shattering news five months into her pregnancy.

4'2 Texas football player knows no limits - High School Sports Video - MaxPreps, Watch the video title: 4'2 Texas football player knows no limits. Plano West (TX) Ricardo Benitez's perseverance inspires the Dallas Cowboys and more.

Incredible 4-foot-2 Texas WR Ricardo Benitez preps for senior season on varsity | USA TODAY High School Sports, Everyone knows Plano West (Texas) High wide receiver Ricardo Benitez is not tall, yet that doesn't do him justice. He's not physically tall. His attitude is.

Benitez has overcome many challenges on and off the field already and is ready to leave a legacy at Baylor, BearsIllusrated, Ricardo Benitez gives his story on his commitment to Matt Rhule and the Baylor Bears program, as well as more on his incredible story.

Ricardo Benitez Tackles All Obstacles « CBS Dallas / Fort Worth, Ricardo Benitez of Jasper High School was born without part of his legs.

Baylor football is examined in chronological stepping stones as the Bears (and their fans) prepare for 2018, BearsIllustrated, The Bears hope to rise up from the last two years of struggles on the football field.

